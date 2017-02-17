It certainly wasn’t for a lack of effort.

The Brock Badgers men’s hockey team’s season came to end Friday night at the Seymour-Hannah Centre, as the Guelph Gryphons eliminated the Badgers in two straight games with a 4-3 overtime victory.

Andrew Radjenovic, playing in what turned out to be his final game in a Brock uniform, single-handedly sent the game to overtime scoring all three goals. In fact the former pro player scored all four goals for the Badgers in the two game playoff series.

“I don’t think it has kicked in yet,” said Radjenovic who wears the captain’s “C” for the Badgers, and who played pro hockey with the Bakersfield Condors and Norfolk Admirals.

“If we lost that game because we played negatively then I would be a little upset, but I think tonight everyone played hard for 60-plus minutes.

“Everyone brought it tonight. It was a couple of bounces – it cost us.”

The Gryphons enjoyed leads of 1-0 after one period of play, and 3-2 after 40 minutes.

Radjenovic’s third goal of the game at the 14:52 mark of the third period sent the game to overtime.

Brock head coach Murray Nystrom had nothing but praise for his Radjenovic.

“When your captain and your team leader performs the way he did it makes you as a coach proud,” Nystrom said with an emotional smile.

“I remember (Vic’s) early times here, and the player that he’s evolved into is quite incredible.”

Sammy Banga, and Ryan Purvis are the other two graduating players for the Badgers.

“All three of those guys (graduating players) you think when they first arrived, and how they’ve changed not only as players but also as people,” Nystrom added.

“That’s one of the really satisfying aspects of being a coach at this level.

“It truly is a tough, bitter sweet, moment because you want them to continue to play forever in a Brock sweater.”

“Purvy (Purvis) and Bangs (Banga) are such leaders on and off the ice, I love them like brothers,” Radjenovic said.

Nystrom knows the Badgers have a solid core returning including goaltender Clint Windsor who made 50 saves in Friday’s loss.

“A lot of the experience the guys gained this year – we have an idea where we want to continue going with the roster, and adding to it so we can continue playing through the month of March next season.

“Any of those guys who played tonight can put their head on the pillow and know that they left everything out there,” added Nystrom.

“You forced your opponent to beat you, you didn’t lose, and that’s what it’s all about.”

Badgers Bits: Radjenovic had the only goal in Thursday’s 5-1 loss at Guelph. Josh McFadden’s second goal of the game, 1:56 into the extra frame, turned out to be the game-winner.. McFadden is one of three Gryphons with pro hockey experience. Guelph outshot Brock 54-38 on Friday, and 95-57 overall in the series.

The SCOOP

Gryphons 4 Badgers 3 (OT)

Standard Star of the Game: Brock captain Andrew Radjenovic with all three goals for the Badgers.

For Brock: Radjenovic 3 (4)

For Guelph: Josh McFadden 2, Cody Thompson and Marc Stevens

Game Stats: Shots on goal by the Badgers on Scott Stajcer (38); by the Gryphons on Clint Windsor (54); Power plays Brock 0-for-4; Guelph 1-for-3

Penalty Minutes: Badgers (6); Gryphons (8)

Attendance: 561