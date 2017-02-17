Falls hit and run may not have been random act

Niagara police say they have evidence that leads them to believe the hit-and-run collision late Wednesday night on Lundy’s Lane was not a random act.



“We continue to look for witnesses. At this point we do not have a suspect description,” said Niagara Regional Police Const. spokesman Phil Gavin.



He said it’s believed the suspect vehicle is a small, black car with tinted windows and a burnt out tail light.



“It may have damage to the front grill and on the hook.”



A 29-year-old Oshweken male pedestrian was airlifted to an out-of-town regional trauma centre after he was hit by a vehicle along Lundy’s Lane, east of Corwin Avenue, at approximately 11:20 p.m.



Police said a westbound vehicle left the north edge of the road and struck the pedestrian.



Police said the suspect vehicle failed to stop at the scene of the collision and was last seen westbound on Lundy’s Lane.



That section of Lundy’s Lane was closed for several hours Thursday as police continued their investigation and looked around the area for witnesses.



Gavin said police continue to look for witnesses.



He said the victim’s condition has been upgraded after he was transported and treated at the trauma centre. He is in stable condition.



“The investigation remains ongoing. What charges are warranted will be determined when all the evidence is fully collected. We are not there yet.”



Police ask any witnesses with information to call them at 905-688-4111, ext. 5500.

