Dufferin Islands pedestrian bridge to be repaired

Access to the centre island pedestrian bridge at Dufferin Islands, from Burning Springs Hill, will be closed for two weeks for repairs.



The maintenance work is scheduled to begin Tuesday.



Wood joists and supports will be replaced, as well as portions of the railings and deck boards before levelling the approaches to the pedestrian bridge.



The temporary closure will result in the blockage of one access route to the centre island, however there are alternative routes to all other areas of the park, via trail access points from Dufferin Islands Road and the Niagara Parkway.