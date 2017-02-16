Police investigating hit and run on Lundy's Lane

A man was airlifted to an out of town regional trauma centre late Wednesday night after he was hit by a vehicle on Lundy’s Lane in Niagara Falls.



Niagara Regional Police said at approximately 11:20 p.m., emergency services personnel responded to reports of a collision involving a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian on Lundy's Lane, east of Corwin Avenue.



Police said a westbound vehicle left the north edge of the road and struck a 29-year-old man.



The pedestrian, who is from Oshweken, is in stable condition.

Police said the suspect vehicle failed to stop at the scene of the collision and was last seen westbound on Lundy's Lane.



That section of Lundy's Lane remains closed while investigators continue to investigate the collision scene and look around the area for witnesses.



Police ask any witnesses with information to call them at 905-688-4111, ext. 5500.