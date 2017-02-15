Family Day Fairytale Festival at Corks

Penny Coles

Niagara Advance

On Monday, Corks’ Playhouse Theatre will be transformed into a magical place where children can celebrate Family Day.

Dina Mavridis and her partner and fiance Rob Burke have planned a technology-free activity day at the Corks upstairs theatre, where “everyone uses their imagination their energy and their voice.”

Children and parents are invited to come in costume, said Burke, and step into a fairytale world, which all kids love.

“We really want parents to come and have fun with their kids, and create some great memories with their kids - parents and grandparents,” said Burke.

It’s the second venture into something kid-related for the playhouse theatre, following on the successful Robert Munsch production they organized. And not surprising they would look for something new and different for Family Day, which the couple will celebrate with their three-year-old son Hayden.

Fairytale activities include arts and crafts, games, a sing-along celebration to some of the best Disney tunes, a funny, goofy pirate performance, a costume parade, a chance to meet popular fairytale characters, and interactive story-telling.

Children 12 and under are $20 and anyone over 12 is $10. Babes in arms are free. For an additional cost, there are also raffles available, as well as fairytale-themed treats and a Pixies & Pirates Makeup Boutique. All proceeds from the day will benefit children’s programs at Playhouse Theatre Group.

There are two sessions: from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Call 289-668-0482 to reserve. Space is limited.