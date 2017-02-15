Catholic elementary teachers to vote on deal

Niagara Catholic elementary teachers are expected to vote on a tentative contract with Niagara District Catholic School Board next month.

The teachers, represented by the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association, are scheduled to vote on the deal on March 1 and 2.

The teachers have been without a contract since 2014.

The tentative two-year contact extension was reached between the teacher’s union the Liberal government. It is the fourth education union to agree to such a deal, joining the French teachers’ union, and two support staff unions, including Canadian Union of Public Employees.

Current contracts with teachers and support staff outside of Niagara are set to expire this August, so if ratified, their new deals would last until August 2019 — well after the June 2018 election.

The government has not disclosed any terms before those deals are ratified and as it talks with the other teachers’ unions.

OECTA president Ann Hawkins says the agreement is “in the best interests of teachers and their students.”

Several requests for interviews to the Niagara teacher’s union from The Standard went unanswered this week.

— with files from the Canadian Press