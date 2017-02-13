Brock is once again No. 1 in the province when it comes to grappling with success on the wrestling mat.

Both the Badgers men's and women's teams pinned down gold medals at the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) championships at McMaster University Saturday in Hamilton. It was the 19th provinical title for the Brock men's team and the 16th for the women wrestlers from the St. Catharines university.

Women's teams from Brock have won all but four of the 20 championships awarded by the university sports governing body in Ontario.

Brock wrestlers turned in one of the most dominant- performances in OUA wrestling history winning 14 individual gold medals.

“It was one of the best performances by any team I have coached at the OUA's,” Brock head coach Marty Calder said. “The kids have committed themselves to the pursuit of excellence, and we saw the results today.”

“We look forward to the national championships in two weeks and the challenges that we will face.”

Nationals are taking place Feb. 25-26 in Winnipeg.

Gold medallists for the Brock men in Hamilton were Sam Jagas 57 kilogram; Chris McIsaac, 61 kg; Mizam Tamaradze, 65 kg; Matt Jagas, 68 kg; Cruiz Manning, 72 kg; Tyler Rowe, 76 kg; Jevon Balfour, 82 kg; and Ignatius Pitt, 100 kg.

Clayton Pye, 90 kg; settled for the silver medal, while Kingston Wong, 54 kg; and Benny Ferrara, 120 kg; each placed fourth overall at the Ontario championships.

Kristina McLaren, 51kg; Hannah Taylor, 55kg; Emily Schaefer, 59kg; Jessica Brouillette 63kg; Indira Moores, 67 kg; and Zoe Forsythe, 82kg; won gold medals for Brock in the women's divisions.

Farrantina Gatta, 48kg; and Shauna Kuebeck, 72 kg; were awarded silver medals.

Taylor was named the OUA women's rookie of the year, and Calder the provincial coach of the year, for both men's and women's westling, for the 17th time in his career.

Rounding out the major awad winners were Ahmed Shamiya, McMaster, outstanding male wrestler; Natyssa Lu, Guelph, outstanding female wrestler; and Marco Palermo, Lakehead, men's rookie of the year.

McMaster, silver; and Western, bronze; joined Brock on the podium in the men's flight, while Guelph, silver; and Western, bronze; rounded out the top three women's teams.