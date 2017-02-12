St. Catharines gets ready to rock the Scotties

New ice was being created, a media platform constructed and curling rocks unloaded.

The 2017 Scotties Tournament of Hearts is less than a week away and preparations were in full swing this weekend to get Meridian Centre ready.

This Wednesday the best female curlers in the country will arrive in St. Catharines for the national tournament, which will be televised every day Feb. 18 to 26 on TSN 1 and 2.

“There’s a lot of prep work and it’s got to be all up and running by Friday afternoon,” said Gord McNabb, the event manager with Curling Canada.

Volunteers carefully placed the giant Scotties Tournament of Hearts stencil on the floor of the Meridian Centre Sunday as ice maker Dave Merklinger oversaw the transformation of the arena.

“The centre line goes through the heart,” he told them before tracing the outline on the ice.

Merklinger and a crew of volunteers began working in the arena after Saturday nights’ Niagara IceDogs game to create new ice and turn it into a curling facility.

They laid out the curling sheets using yarn, etched the rings using a circle scriber and brushed away the flaky ice debris. Merklinger then began painting the rings.

In December 2015, Curling Canada announced St. Catharines was chosen for the host site of the prestigious tournament.

“I think there’s a lot of excitement already building and once the first rock is thrown, I think it’s going to be an amazing experience,” said Mayor Walter Sendzik.

Thousands of visitors are expected to descend on St. Catharines throughout the tournament.

Sendzik said it’s the largest event that’s been held at Meridian Centre — larger than the under-18 women’s world hockey event in January 2016 because of the multi-day schedule.

Previous Scotties tournaments have seen up to 65,000 visitors over the competition.

“Because of the accessibility of our location here in St. Catharines, we’re looking at that number and thinking that is an achievable number of visitors,” Sendzik said.

“I think you’re going to see a lot of new faces walking around the community during the Scotties.”

Fifteen teams will compete over eight days of competition. Last year’s Team Canada will be joined by teams from all 10 provinces and three territories. Ontario has two teams because of its size.

Organizers say the anticipated economic impact based on other similar-sized cities that have hosted the Scotties is $9 million.

Tom Nitsopoulos, general manager of Holiday Inn and Suites on Ontario Street, said he’s seeing it first hand.

Curling Canada has booked 95 rooms at the Holiday Inn and the other Heart of Niagara Hotels are seeing bookings by friends and family.

“If I didn’t have this group I’d probably run at 20 per cent occupancy. With this group I’m at 98,” he said. “It’s fantastic.”

Nitsopoulos said last year’s women’s hockey championship made January the best January the hotel had seen.

“I’m going to have the best February I’ve had,” he said. “We need these events in the January, February, March times of the year. When they do tournaments in the summertime, everybody’s really busy, it’s hard to see a spin-off on it.”

McNabb said most tickets are sold within a 200-kilometre radius of the tournament and he expects people from London, Ottawa and North Bay, along with fans from other provinces. A lot of people don’t buy tickets until the day of the event.

“Walk-up sales is going to be, we’re anticipating, quite huge once we get into the latter part of the week,” he said.

Doug Geddie, one of three vice-chairs of the host committee for Scotties, said about $5,000 worth of tickets is being sold each day.

Opening and closing weekends are about 60 per cent sold while throughout the week it varies from 30 to 50 per cent.

For those who’ve never seen curling live, Geddie said there’s four games going on at once so there’s a lot of activity.

“It’s surprising how close you get to the action. One of the big differences from a hockey arena is all those glass walls come down. You get a much more intimate view of the action.”

There’s also special entertainment arranged throughout the games for the benefit of the crowds and people in the arena.

In an effort to promote the sport to young people, more than 3,635 tickets have been distributed to schools across Niagara.

Fifty school buses, along with shuttles and VIP transportation, will be flowing to the centre along with spectators.

In addition to the action at Meridian Centre, St. Catharines Golf and Country Club is transforming its 1,080-square-metre curling rink into the Heart Stop Lounge. Geddie said curling is one of the few sports that includes extra entertainment as part of the ticket price.

There will be luncheons, dinners and live bands every night of the championship and a shuttle taking people back and forth from the club to the Meridian.

TMeridian Centre will be making sure it has enough beer and food stocked, too.

“When you take on something of this size, there’s all kinds of moving parts that need to all fit together,” said Kay Meilleur, director of marketing for Meridian Centre.

She said everything must be planned from the unloading times to building the media platform over the Zamboni bay. The food and beverage department has been gearing up for visitors, sponsors and the TSN crews.

“It’s a little dance that they need to do to make sure everything happens on time. It’s no different than normal, it’s just bigger and for a longer time period,” Meilleur said. “They’re prepped for it. They’re pros.”

