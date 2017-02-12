Fun weekend at SportsFest

Call it the lakeside city’s winter Olympics.

Port Colborne’s SportsFest saw participants and families from across Ontario come to enjoy its activities over the weekend.

Michelle Cuthbert, marketing, customer relations and communications co-ordinator for the city, said the events drew people from as far as Barrie.

“Everyone associates Port Colborne with a lot of summer events, so it’s nice to see people come out in the winter,” she said.

It was the 18th annual SportsFest weekend and it was jam packed with things to do such as hockey, public skating, kid’s activities, cookoffs, biking and snow golf, just to name a few.

Mayor John Maloney said it’s such a large event that it’s difficult to get to them all, but he did his best to make his rounds.

Although some of the activities have a competitive edge, many participants came out just for the fun of it.

Wellander Gord Cline gathered a group of friends together, some coming from Hamilton and Binbrook, to participate in the annual snow golf tournament held at Whiskey Run Golf Club. He said he first participated about three years ago with two other friends and since then his group has grown. On Saturday, there were seven of them out on the semi-frozen greens.

He said what originally brought him and his friends out was the uniqueness of the sport.

Whiskey Run event manager Jessica Dobbs said snow golf takes place on the foot-golf course; foot-golf is a mix of soccer and golf, so the holes are bigger. Snow golf uses a tennis ball, which helps when there’s snow on the ground.

Cline said there were other years when the snow was a few feet high, which was part of the fun, so he was disappointed by the lack of snow this year.

He and his friends were still having fun all the same, jeering each other on.

Also out enjoying the activities were Port Colborne resident David Sadonoja and his two-year-old son Canaan. Sadonoja said they attended SportsFest last year and decided to come back again this year.

“We were here (Saturday) and we had a blast,” he said about coming out twice over the weekend.

Canaan was a ball of energy running around the gymnasium at Vale Health and Wellness Centre and jumping in an inflatable. Before that, he and his dad were out on the arena’s ice during the family skate.

Cuthbert said it’s great to see families come out to enjoy some time together.

She said activities also went towards helping charities and organizations such as Port Cares, Friends of Roselawn Centre and Whiskey Run’s junior golf program.

