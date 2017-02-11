Welland Library to open Seaway Mall branch

Coming this summer, the Welland Public Library is opening up a brand new branch at the Seaway Mall.

The announcement came on Friday as both organizations released the news on their social media, and so far the response has been positive says Mike Belcastro, chief executive officer for the Seaway Mall.

“I think it’s going to be great for our customers,” he said.

He said they’ve been in talks for doing something like this for years, but it’s just now coming to fruition.

The Seaway Mall branch is going to be moving in where the customer service desk was and is set to take over four units, equalling just over 5,000 square feet. The customer service desk will be moving elsewhere in the mall.

Belcastro said shopping centres are veering away from traditional retail and bringing in more community organizations to help customer flow.

Welland Public Library chief executive officer Qingyi (Ken) Su said with this partnership, they’ll be able to help each other bring in customers. Because each establishment has a fairly unique customer base, combining the two could lead to more foot traffic for both.

“We have our skill set and we have our areas we are very good at,” Su said Saturday. “But I think nowadays it would now be very difficult for one organization to accomplish something big so you tend to kind of rely on other organizations that can support or help you.”

Another reason Su said a branch is opening at the mall is because of a lack of one at that end of town. While there was a northwest branch on South Pelham Road, he said that closed seven or eight years ago. Since then, residents have had to travel across the city to get to the library or he said they’ve opted to go to the Pelham Public Library instead.

Affordability is also why the branch is going into the mall as opposed to building a brand new location. He wouldn’t talk dollar figures, but did say the library has saved up some money to lease out the mall’s space.

He envisions this new branch with a more modern look such as curved bookshelves and highlighting the other services that the library offers, such as computers, 3D printing and community space. He referred to is as “progressive.”

“That’s sort of the trend right now,” he said.

The idea with a more modern look is to get people to come in and check out the space.

With a goal of opening in the summer, the demolition and construction are already underway.

Belcastro added that including more community services helps to fill a void left by closing retail stores.

Su said they anticipate three jobs being created almost right away because of the new branch, but that there could be more in the future.

lbarton@postmedia.com

Twitter: @LBartonTribune