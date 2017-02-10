In recent months we’ve had a couple of examples of downtown buildings “going.”

First, the long expected demolition of the huge Hotel Dieu Hospital complex began in October. Its former site is now cleared.

Demolition on a more modest scale began in December on the former Canadian Legion headquarters at 111 Church Street, just west of Court. The Legion had sold the building to Goodwill Niagara in 1999 but remained as a tenant until the property was sold again in mid-2016. Now the building itself is gone.

That Legion building had by no means built on virgin land. Our old photo this week shows its predecessor, an impressive Victorian mansion probably dating back to the 1860s or 1870s.

When Canadian veterans returned after serving in the First World War, they formed several different veterans’ groups, for good fellowship and to promote their interests as veterans. The largest such group in St. Catharines was the Great War Veterans Association (GWVA).

During the Christmas season in 1918 a public subscription raised $10,000 to purchase for the GWVA this Church Street mansion, the home of County Judge R. A. Carman until his death in 1916.

Initially the GWVA used just the carriage house behind the home as its headquarters. In 1926 the property became the home of Branch 24 of “The Canadian Legion of the British Empire Service League” — the Legion — the organization that resulted from the union of the GWVA and the other First World War veterans groups.

In 1932 the Legion was able to move into the house itself, by then equipped with an auditorium on the first floor, offices, a reading room and a billiard room on the second floor, and living space for a caretaker on the top floor.

The photo accompanying this article shows the Legion’s headquarters in 1941. Note the insignia of the Royal Canadian Legion over the front entrance portico, and the simple white cross in the middle of the front lawn — it was moved there from the lawn of the old City Hall, where it had been the city’s first public war memorial prior to dedication of the Cenotaph on St. Paul West in 1927.

The Legion’s clubhouse had to be enlarged after the Second World War to cope with the influx of new veterans from that conflict. A proper auditorium was built behind the old Carman house in 1948, but the house itself was demolished early in 1956 and a modern new Legion building was opened there later that year.

And now ... the modern Legion building of 1956 has gone the way of the old Carman mansion. The site is vacant once more, awaiting ... what?.

Dennis Gannon is a member of the Historical Society of St. Catharines. He may be reached at gannond2002@yahoo.com