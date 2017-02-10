Jack Webb scored two goals to help lead the St. Catharines Falcons past the Pelham Panthers 5-1 for their fifth win in a row in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League's Golden Horseshoe Conference.

Patrick MacDonald and Romaeo D'Intino also found the back of the net for St. Catharines which scored four answered goals to complete a sweep of the season series, six wins to none, 12 points to one.

Orion Hexamer opened the scoring for Pelham before an announced crowd of 289 at Jack Gatecliff Arena in St. Catharines.

Dillon Lamarche made 55 saves as the Panthers were outshot 60-55.

St. Catharines went 0-for-4 on the power play; Pelham, 0-for-3.

The Falcons visit the Ancaster Avalanche Saturday night, and the Panthers return to the ice Tuesday night in a home game against the Welland Junior Canadians.