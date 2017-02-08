Rotary Rib Fest goes up in smoke

Almost two months since the Rotary Club of Welland announced it would be hosting a Rib Fest this summer, the event has been cancelled.

Tim Proctor, president elect of the club and chair of the event, wouldn’t go into details about why it was cancelled, except to say there wasn’t anything they could do about it.

“Sadly, we were full steam ahead, but due to circumstances out of our control, Welland Rotary Rib Fest won’t be moving forward in 2017,” he said.

He said some of the issues stem from the already existing rib fest that also takes place during the summer at the Niagara Regional Exhibition Fairgrounds, where the club was going to host its event.

Proctor is feeling frustrated about it because the club had been working on the event for a year and a half, gathering entertainers, vendors and support, and announced in December that it would be happening.

The deposit had already been placed for the fairgrounds, a date had been set, and the board was raring to go, even though he said they didn’t get full support from the City of Welland. Then he said the issues came up last month, bringing everything came to a grinding halt.

He and the board decided that despite the $3,700 already invested and over 100 hours of work put into it, it would be better to hold off on the event for this year.

Their plans to host an event are not completely dashed, however.

“In 2018, we will be moving forward with another event to replace the rib fest here in Welland,” he said. “I can’t tell you what it is, but it will be the first event that anybody has ever seen like this.”

He’s confident the event will draw the same crowds they were expecting for the Rotary Rib Fest, but are also working to expand the event beyond ribs to draw even more people in.

When asked if there is anything the public can do to salvage plans for this year’s event, he said there isn’t anything, alluding again to those “circumstances out of their control.”

“If I get too in depth into this, there will be lawyers involved,” he said.

He asks instead for those who were interested in the event to keep an eye out on the Rotary Club’s website and social media and also on the newspaper for word about the 2018 event.

Until then, the club will continue to host other community events, such as the Cinco de Mayo event coming up in May.

