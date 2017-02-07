Valentine’s party with Buddy Holly

Buddy Holly’s Rockin’ Valentine’s Party will headline at the Roselawn Theatre in Port Colborne Sunday.

International touring artist Jeff Giles is best known for his starring role in l Buddy — The Buddy Holly Story. It’s the official musical show of the rock and roll star who died in a plane crash in 1959.

Giles will perform a number of the famous rock star’s songs including Peggy Sue, True Love Ways and It’s So Easy.

The show begins at 3 p.m. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at the theatre box office at 296 Fielden Ave., or by calling 905-834-7572.