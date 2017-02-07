Niagara music and comedy unite for Sick Kidz

Christie Hails is a mom of two, a booking agent, a radio show host, a singer for local band Battered Egos, and the founder of Canadian music hub indie-rocks.ca. Finding a spare moment is a challenge.

So what can't she do?

“I can't say no,” she says at a Queen Street cafe.

Which is why when local writer/organizer Mike Henley needed someone to take over his annual Sick Kidz for Sick Kids fundraiser because he had work in Alberta, Hails was the obvious choice. As intertwined with the local music scene as anyone, she called on plenty of friends to fill a seven-hour event at Four Triple 5 in Niagara Falls this Saturday.

“We always like to work for the kids,” she says. “That's a big thing.”

Name the local charity, and Battered Egos have likely played a benefit for it, including past Sick Kidz shows.

Now in its seventh year, the night-long event sends all proceeds to the Tender Wishes Foundation, which grants requests to children with life-threatening illnesses. In addition to Battered Egos, the stacked line-up includes Mike Lennox, Ashlee Standish, Eklectik, Bitter Pill, The Rob Graham Band and The KaC Himself.

In-between the music will be comedians David Green, Levi Mann, Tom Holman, Jeffrey Stroop, Lacie Victoria and Jen Meyers.

Raffle items include Daryl Gray music lessons, a Niagara Ice Dogs signed anniversary stick (with four tickets), and a gift basket from local country singer Chelsea Crites.

Growing up in Niagara Falls with a musician dad, Hails briefly left the city to sing back-up in a Pink Floyd tribute band (Mother). She returned to find a struggling local music scene.

“There's so much talent here, it's sad that nothing is happening,” says Hails, who turned down a chance to relocate to the west coast because she wants to prop up Niagara music.

“Musicianship-wise, (it's) phenomenal. But the outlets for performing, not so great. We need more people to attend.”

