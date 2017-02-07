Change text size for the story

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing St. Catharines woman.

Amy-Lynn Foster, 33, is white, 5-foot-2 and was last seen wearing a black coloured winter coat.

It’s believed she is driving a red 1999 Ford Taurus, four-door sedan with licence plate BRJS-863.

Police and family members are concerned for her welfare. Anyone with information about Foster’s whereabouts are asked to contact police at 905-688-4111 ext. 4208.