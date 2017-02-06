Two standouts on the court and one on the ice are the top athletes at Brock University for the week ending Sunday.

Basketball player Bridget Atkinson and hockey player Cara Sayles, both from Welland, share female athlete of the week honours, while basketball player Dani Elgadi from Waterloo is the top male athlete.

Atkinson, a third-year recreation and leisure studies major who transferred to Brock after spending two seasons at University of Guelph, helped lead the Badgers to wins over Waterloo and Laurier. The Welland Centennial graduate averaged 18 points, 10.5 rebounds, four assists and two blocks per game, while making 54.8 per cent of her shots, 17-for-31.

Atkinson recorded her second double-double of the season and grabbed a season-high 14 rebounds in the game against Laurier.

Sayles was a key contributor on offence for Brock in victories over University of Toronto Institute of Technology and York in women’s hockey. She was in on four of the seven goals the Badgers scored in the two games, registering two goals and collected two assists.

Sayles is third in team scoring with eight goals and 10 assists for 18 points in 17 games.

Elgadi averaged 20.5 points, 15.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the men’s basketball team in victories over Waterloo and Laurier. The fourth-year arts major became the ninth player in Brock history to score 2,000 points in a career.

Olivia Di Bacco wins gold

Brock University club wrestler Olivia Di Bacco (69kg) captured gold at the Dave Schultz Memorial International Tournament in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Jevon Balfour (74kg) and Jessica MacDonald (53kg) both captured silver, while Jade Parsons (48kg) returned home to St. Catharines with the bronze.

Di Bacco’s 2-0 record record was highlighted by a pinfall in the finals against two-time Olympian and former World Champion Elena Pirozhkova from the United States.

Balfour posted a 2-1 record at 74kg defeating Trace Carello (Air Force Prep) by technical superiority before losing to American Kevin LeValley 12-2 in the finals.

MacDonald went 1-1 at 53kg, defeating Andribeth Rivera from Peru 11-0 before losing by pinfall to Canadian Brianne Barry in the gold medal match.

Parsons was 3-1 at 48kg, posting wins over American Cody Pfau (11-4) and Canadian Natasha Kramble (5-0) in the bronze medal match.

The Badgers are getting reading for the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) championships taking place Saturday at McMaster University in Hamilton.

2-0 in men’s hoops

Three Brock players scored in double digits as the Badgers improved to 14-2 in men’s university basketball with a 71-58 victory over the Laurier Golden Hawks Saturday at Bob Davis Gymnasium.

Dani Elgadi, Waterloo; was two assists shy of a triple-double finishing with 19 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists.

Daniel Cayer, Montreal; and Cassidy Ryan, Mississauga; netted 10 points apiece for fourth-ranked Brock, while Johneil Simpson, Toronto; Trevor Thompson, Burlington; and Ryan Bennett, Toronto; contributed nine, eight and seven points, respectively, to the win.

Brock shot 43.1 per cent, 28-for-65; from the field, while going just 2-for-12, 16.7 per cent; from beyond the three-point arc and 13-for-18, 72.7 per cent; from the free throw line.

It was the Badgers’ second win on their home court in four days. On Wednesday they held on to defeat the Waterloo Warriors 66-63.

Elgadi, 22 points and 15 rebounds; and Ryan, 14, all from the bench; topped Brock in scoring.

Winning weekend

Home-court victories over the the Waterloo Warriors, 72-67; and Laurier Golden Hawks, 72-67; improved the Brock Badgers to 7-9 in women’s university basketball.

Brock went on a 12-1 run with five minutes remaining in regulation in Saturday’s game against Laurier to take a 64-51 lead.

The Golden Hawks answered with a 16-5 run to trail 69-67 with 1:24 left on the clock.

Brock’s Melissa Tatti, Ancaster; made it 71-67 on her next time down the court and Laurier closed out the game by missing four straight field goals.

Baelie Campbell, Halifax, 19 points; Bridget Atkinson, Welland, 15; Tatti, 12; and Shannon Northey, Mississauga, 11; reached double digits in scoring for Brock.

The Badgers shot 46.0 per cent, 29-for-63; from the field, 36.4 cent, 4-for-11; from beyond the arc and 83.3 per cent, 10-for-12; from the free-throw line.

Atkinson, with a game-high 24 points; Tatti, 12 points; Jessica Morris, eight; and Notre Dame College School graduate Alex Symonds, Pelham, seven; topped Brock in scoring in the victory over the Warriors.

Northey pulled down a career-high 14 points and added six points in the win.

Split in hockey

Brock men’s hockey team followed up a 5-0 victory over the Nipissing Lakers Friday in North Bay by dropping a 6-3 decision to the Laurentian Voyaguers the following night in Sudbury.

Mack Lemmon, his second of the season; Adam Lloyd, No. 11; and Sammy Banga, also his 11th of the campaign; replied for Brock in a loss that dropped the team’s record to 12-13-1.

Recording the loss in net was Alex Brooks-Potts who made 37 saves on 42 shots.

In the game versus Nipissing, the rookie from Burlington stopped all 34 saves he faced for his second shutout of the season.

Matt MacLeod of Niagara Falls, with two goals; Chris Maniccia of St. Catharines, Jeff Corbett and Andrew Radjenovic found the back of the Lakers net for Brock.

Lion tamers

Jensen Murphy made 35 saves for her second shutout of the women’s university hockey season backstopping the Brock Badgers to 3-0 victory over the York Lions Saturday night at Seymour-Hannah Centre.

Annie Berg scored two goals and Kailey Pierson one as the Badgers improved to 8-3-9-1 to move into a tie for the final playoff spot.

All proceeds from the benefit game were donated to Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold.

Cara Sayles, with two goals; Melissa Hurrell and Christina Ieradi found the back of the net the night before in a 4-2 defeat of the visiting University of Ontario Institute of Technology Ridgebacks.

Murphy made 33 saves to earn the victory between the pipes for Brock.

Wrong end of sweep

Brock was swept in straight sets by the Ryerson Rams and Toronto Varsity Blues in men’s university volleyball on the weekend.

Against Ryerson, John Elgersma led the Badgers offence with 11 kills. Timmy Spisar and Matt Forbes chipped in with five kills each in the loss.

Brock collected 29 kills and made 16 errors on 77 attempts for a .169 hitting percentage.

In the loss to Toronto, Spisar led the way with nine kills, six digs and three block solos.

Adrian Yeun added five kills, while Calvin Fast and Matthew Ragogna chipped in with four kills apiece.

0-2 in women’s V-ball

Darby Taylor of Thorold registered a team-high seven kills for the Brock Badgers in a straight-set loss – 25-25, 24-26, 21-25 – in women’s university volleyball.

Tori Carroll, Walkerton; contributed six kills and a season-hight six block solos in a loss that dropped the Badgers to their second loss on the weekend.

Renee Helmer, Waterloo; 10 kills and seven digs; and Brianna Hamilton, seven kills; were standouts when Brock wound up on the wrong end of a sweep to the Ryerson Rams — 16-25, 21-25, 17-25.

Bursary awarded

The 2016-17 recipient of the Oonagh Hastie bursary is Jensen Murphy, who is in her second year tending goal for the women’s hockey team.

Oonagh Hastie was a former player in the Niagara Regional Women’s Recreational Hockey League who died in 2015. The bursary was created a year later in her memory and is awarded annually to a Brock player.

Hastie was a player who scored big goals, rallied the team, but, more importantly, was nurturing to younger and weaker players.

Even though she’s only been a Badger for two years, Jensen contributes not only to her team, but also to Brock athletics as a whole. She constantly encourages all of her teammates to strive to be their best.

Brock Badgers back in action

Following are tournaments as well as upcoming home and away games involving student athletes at Brock University:

Men’s basketball

Friday, at home to Algoma Cougars, 8 p.m. Bob Davis Gymnasium

Women’s basketball

Friday, at home to Algoma Cougars, 6 p.m. Bob Davis Gymnasium

Men’s hockey

Friday, at home to Toronto Varsity Blues, 7:15 p.m., Seymour-Hannah Centre; Saturday, at home to Royal Military College, 7:15 p.m., Seymour-Hannah Centre

Women’s hockey

Saturday, at home to Guelph Gryphons, 2:15 p.m., Seymour-Hannah Centre, 2:15 p.m.

Men’s swimming

Thursday to Saturday, OUA Championships, Toronto

Women’s swimming

Thursday to Saturday, OUA Championships, Toronto

Men’s volleyball

Saturday, home to York Lions, 4 p.m., Bob Davis Gymnasium; Sunday, home to Nipissing Lakers, 4 p.m., Bob Davis Gymnasium

Women’s volleyball

Saturday, home to York Lions, 2 p.m., Bob Davis Gymnasium; Sunday, home to Nipissing Lakers, 2 p.m., Bob Davis Gymnasium

Wrestling

Saturday, OUA championships, Toronto