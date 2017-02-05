Organizers prepare for Coldest Night of the Year

Project Share is hoping to raise $30,000 during the Coldest Night of the Year walk later this month in Niagara Falls.

The event, scheduled for Feb. 25 at Saint Paul Catholic High School, allows participants to walk two, five or 10 kilometres, with the money raised supporting the local food bank’s emergency services.

It also allows participants to experience a hint of the challenges faced by those who are homeless in their own community.

It will be the fourth such walk for Project Share, said special events coordinator Katie Cuviello.

Niagara Falls is joined by more than 100 cities or charities across Canada who are doing their own Coldest Night of the Year walks.

“Whatever city you’re walking in, that’s where the funds stay, so everybody that’s walking in Niagara Falls, all the funds raised here will go towards Project Share,” she said.

People can either pay a $25 registration fee, or, if they’re between the ages of 13 and 17, the fee will be waived if they fundraise $75 or more, or, if they’re 18 and older, the fee will be waived if they fundraise $150 or more. All walkers 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times during the walk.

“All the walkers will receive a yellow toque and then we serve a light, hot meal after the walk,” said Cuviello.

“We will serve soup, bread, hot chocolate, coffee and we have live music.”

People can register online at coldestnightoftheyear.org/location/niagarafalls, or at the high school on Windermere Road, before the event, at 4 p.m.

The event is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

Cuviello said said the number of participants in the walk has been growing each year.

She said about 220 took part in the walk in 2016 and organizers hope to increase that to about 250 this year.

Cuviello said during the first three years, organizers set the fundraising goal at $25,000.

“The first year we fell just a little bit short and then we’ve been lucky to reach our goal the last two years,” she said.

“This year we’re hoping to raise $30,000 towards our emergency support programs. The walk is in support of the hurting, homeless and hungry across Canada. The reason that we do it is to kind of give our walkers a glimpse of what our clients experience on a daily basis, so for the walkers, their walk ends, but it doesn’t for our clients.”

