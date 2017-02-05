Julia’s Hope Cup in honour of Dalton Jacques

The pond may not have been frozen enough to skate on, but that didn’t stop the action Saturday.

The 6th annual Julia’s Hope Cup at Chippawa Park to raise funds for The Hope Centre moved from the ice to the park for hockey tournaments. More than 60 people played in the ball hockey tournaments and a couple hundred more attended to show support.

Paul Turner, organizer of the event and father of Julia Turner who died of cancer in 2011, said Saturday’s event was dedicated to Dalton Jacques. The Welland teen lost his battle to cancer during March 2016. Paul said the community was touched by Jacques’ story and wanted to remember him, especially since Jacques was a great hockey player.

Tina Turner, Paul’s wife, said the Turner family continues to support The Hope Centre each year in memory of her daughter. She said Julia cared about people who were in need in the community, so Tina and Paul chose to continue the work their daughter did.

“It was near to her heart, so we are happy to continue this in her memory,” Tina said.

The first year the event was held the Turner family raised $35,000. In more recent years Tina said they raise about $20,000 for the local organization and Tina anticipated they’d raise about that much Saturday.

Mark Carl, executive director of The Hope Centre, said the money means a great deal to him and the organization. The funds will last several months and will support a number of much needed programs, including counselling and food services. He said having this community support is beneficial to ensure the programs and services are available at the centre all the time.

The money will also support those that are homeless or are having housing issues. Carl said funds can be used at this time of year to provide someone with heating in their home, or to house someone in the organization’s shelter.

Although the event supported serious causes, it was a light hearted day filled with numerous activities. People enjoyed food from Niagara College students who served up chili. M.T. Bellies owner John Clark served peameal bacon sandwiches. Club Richelieu provided the baked beans and Tim Hortons kept people energized with coffee.

“It’s all donated from their hearts. The community is fantastic and the support people give is fantastic,” Tina said.

Chuck Simpson from Pig Roast Promotions started his day early Saturday to ensure event goers could enjoy some roast port. Simpson said he started prepping a pig roast at 3:45 a.m. Saturday and only took the roast off the fire around 11:30 a.m.

Simpson has participated in the Hope Cup since the first year. He said it’s close to his heart because he has been friends with Paul since childhood. Simpson said the Turner family has made a bad thing into a good thing by raising money in their daughter’s name for a great cause.

Simpson said Saturday was a great event, it was just too bad the ice wasn’t ready.

MAllenberg@postmedia.com

Twitter: @M_Allenberg