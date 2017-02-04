St. Catharines nets three unanswered goals in home-ice victory over Fort Erie
St. Catharines Falcons forward Noah Perlic, shown in action against the Welland Junior Canadians in this file photo, scored two goals and helped lead the Falcons past the Fort Erie Meteors Friday night at Jack Gatecliff Arena in St. Catharines.
Noah Perlic scored two goals and the St. Catharines Falcons defeated the Fort Erie Meteors 5-2 completing a sweep of the season series.
Mitchell Webb, with his team playing shorthanded; Romaeo D'Intino and Tanner Ferreira also found the back of the net as the Falcons scored three unanswered goals to win their fourth game in a row.
Alex McAteer and Ryan Zurowski replied for Fort Erie, which lost for the first time in five games and finished 0-6 in head-to-head play against St. Catharines this season.
The Falcons outshot their visitors 57-20 in Friday night's Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League Golden Horseshoe Conference game at Jack Gatecliff Arena.
St. Catharines finished the game 1-for-9 on the power play; Fort Erie, 1-for-4.
Next up for the Falcons is a home game Friday against the Pelham Panthers. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m.
Panthers 4, Thorold 1
At Pelham, Matthew Shuckett and Thomas Young each scored twice to give the Panthers a victory over the Blackhawks and the franchise's first season with double digit wins since 2013.
Dylan Latty accounted for the Thorold scoring with a power-play goal.
Dillon Lamarche made 38 saves as Pelham, a 1-45-0-4 team last year, ended a seven-game losing slide and improved to 10-29-0-4 with seven games remaining in league play.
The Panthers were blanked on all six of their opportunities to score with a man advantage. The Blackhawks went 1-for-5 on the power play.
In 2012-13, the franchise, then playing as the Port Colborne Pirates, compiled a 35-12-0-4 record.