Raising the Roof for Port Cares

On any given day Port Cares staff at the outreach centre on Nickel Street in Port Colborne serve about 100 people.

Port Cares housing co-ordinator Dave Anderson said that number is just the people who participate in the meal program. There are about 40 people who are currently living in housing provided for by the organization. Anderson said there are about 100 more who are in serious need of housing and about 10 people he knows of who are homeless right now. That includes two families, one a family of four, another a family of two, and five individuals living on the street.

Anderson said that doesn’t even touch on the large number of youth who are homeless. Anderson hears stories all the time about teens who are couch surfing and usually stay somewhere different each night.

Christin Clark Lafleur, executive director of Port Cares, said there are numerous reasons why people become homeless or need to use the food bank. Clark Lafleur said people are impacted by a variety of things which change all the time.

One of the biggest struggles Port Cares faces is stressing the need to sponsors and funders. Clark Lafleur said it doesn’t matter where someone lives, they should have the same services available to them. Often times smaller cities and towns don’t get the same recognition that other places do.

“Homelessness isn’t just an urban issue ... It happens in the smaller communities, it happens in Port Colborne, it happens in Fort Erie,” Clark Lafleur said.

The local organization partnered with Raising the Roof to host its fifth annual pancake brunch at the outreach centre. Last year Port Cares raised about $4,000. This year Clark Lafleur said staff and volunteers hope to raise about the same amount.

Tickets are $10 for the brunch or $15 for brunch and a Raising the Roof toque. People can also get brunch to go if they can’t stay.

Clark Lafleur said the support from the community has been significant. Port Colborne mayor John Maloney as well as Wainfleet mayor April Jeffs will be in attendance.

The outreach centre is a place where staff can connect with clients and find out what people in the community need. Clark Lafleur said. The centre is funded solely through fundraising. Clark Lafleur said the centre doesn’t receive any government funding, so fundraising events are important.

