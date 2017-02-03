The Niagara Falls Canucks possess a plethora of youth on their roster, including Kurtis Henry, a shut-down defenceman whom many spectators would think is a veteran by how calm and collected he is on the ice.

“Kurtis has come along ways, he is only 16 years old,” Frank Pietrangelo, owner and head coach of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League team, said.

“He’s a strong stay-at-home defenseman, and I think as he get’s older and more mature you will begin to see more offensive output from him.”

Henry, a 6-foot-3, 197-pound Niagara Falls native, is noted to be a hard worker who wants to learn, and he believes the Canucks give him the best opportunity to succeed.

“He’s a really good guy and always cares about you,” the junior B rookie said of Pietrangelo. “He’s helpful, especially when things aren’t going the right way.”

“He’s just an amazing coach.”

Niagara Falls hosted the Caledonia Corvairs Friday night, the Canucks’ first game in more than a week. They edged the Ancaster Avalanche 3-2 in double overtime at Gale Centre in their last outing and were hoping to improve on their 1-4 record against the three-time Sutherland Cup champion Corvairs with a win in last night’s game.

Results were unavaliable at press time but a summary is posted online at www.niagarfallsreview.ca.

Henry was drafted by the Erie Otters in the ninth round of last year’s OHL Priority Draft with the 181st selected overall. He has enjoyed his rookie season playing in front of his family and friends in his hometown.

Henry, who has scored one goal and collected 12 assists in 42 games with the Canucks, is happy with how the team has been performing.

“It’s been a good experience, all the guys have been welcoming, and it’s been everything I expected coming into this year.”

Even though his junior career has just begun, Henry already has a few favourite memories; the wins against Caledonia and representing the Canucks at the GOJHL Top Prospects Game alongside leading scorer Harrison Cottam and the shifty Garrett Downie.

“I really enjoyed the experience on the Top Prospects game,” Henry said. “It doesn’t happen too often, so I just tried to have fun out there and impress some scouts.”

Henry credits his early junior success to veterans on the Niagara Falls roster.

“All the older guys have been helpful, there are true leaders in the dressing room that have helped guide me throughout the season,” he said. “The coaching has been extremely helpful as well.”

His absence from the scoresheet on most nights doesn’t bother Henry, who last season played triple A minor midget with the Souther Tier Admirals.

“Shutting down guys is my main goal,” he said with a smile. “I like to hop in the rush when I can and maybe pick up some extra points in the process.”

“I know I’m a shut-down guy, and I like to model my game after big Shea Weber in the NHL.”

Though Henry’s ultimate goal is to join Weber in the NHL, he knows the next step is to crack the Otters roster out of training camp this upcoming summer.

“The Otters have been to a ton of games this year and over the Christmas break I went up and practised with their team for a little over a week,” Henry said.

“They’re happy with what they have seen from me so far.”

If he can’t make the Otters’ final roster next season, Henry knows where his next option is.

“I’d love to come back to the Canucks next season if Erie doesn’t work out.”