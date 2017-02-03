More citizen participation in budget process?

Niagara Falls city staff will prepare a report looking at how other municipalities engage residents during budget season, including a telephone town hall that has proved successful in St. Catharines.

The report will highlight different options and council will decide what approach, if any, it wants to take.

Currently, the city posts budget-related information to its website for the public to view as politicians go through annual deliberations.

During council’s last meeting on Jan. 24, councillors Kim Craitor and Carolynn Ioannoni questioned why the budget documents councillors receive are more detailed than the documents available to the public.

“The document that (councillors receive) has all of the detailed budget lists that are attached, so for every object code — labour, materials, employee benefits — every single object code that builds up into the individual responsibility centre, the data is there,” said finance director Todd Harrison.

“Traditionally how we’ve done the budget is that that data has been given to council and the mayor to make decisions, and the totals have been the public documents. Certainly if council wants to move away from tradition, we can certainly consider whatever council wants.”

Council passed a motion brought forward by Craitor to look at how other communities approach the budget process and that, if any changes are approved, they be put in place in time for 2018 budget deliberations.

“Everybody does their budgets a little bit differently,” said Harrison.

“I know we had tried a number of years ago public meetings that were not very well attended and we shared information at those times.

“St. Catharines does a lot more public engagement than perhaps we do.

“Other municipalities have a budget committee where they hold public hearings, public meetings, where people can come in and give (input), that are outside of the formal council meeting.”

He said Niagara Falls did away with committee style discussions some time ago.

“Certainly we could look at some other improvements.

We could go back and see what other best practices, so to speak, are on public engagement and do those things, if council wanted us to do that.”

For the last three years, the City of St. Catharines has taken part in a telephone town hall to better understand the priorities of residents.

Last month, 30,000 random households were dialed up for the hour-long event, which included Mayor Walter Sendzik and budget committee chairman Mat Siscoe answering questions from residents.

St. Catharines staff said 12,468 people, or 42 per cent, answered the phone.

More than half of the residents who took part in a poll during the Jan. 11 event rated jobs as the most important issue to them and their families, above affordable housing and public transit.

The majority of participants also preferred an overall two per cent property tax increase — as opposed to zero or four per cent — if it means modest improvements.

The telephone town hall cost $5,825.

Ioannoni said she thinks the telephone town hall idea is “phenomenal.”

She said residents won’t even have to leave their home to provide budget input.

Harrison said city staff have had discussions with their counterparts in St. Catharines and will do so again.

“They’ve perfected it … and every year has been progressively more engagement and more involvement, so certainly we could look at that and we will look around the province to see what other public engagement opportunities there are.”

rspiteri@postmedia.com

- with files from Karena Walter, Postmedia Network