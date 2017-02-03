Coldest Night event set for end of month

Wellanders will walk together during the Coldest Night of the year event Saturday Feb. 25.

Open Arms Mission is hosting the two, five and 10 kilometre walk which starts at the Welland Community Wellness Centre on Lincoln Street. The fundraiser event aims to raise money to support services offered at the Mission. The organization supports vulnerable people in the community. Some services offered include a hot meal every Saturday, a food bank and a hygiene bank.

Last year the organization raised almost $14,000. This year, Jeff Aitken, Mission pastor, said organizers hope to raise about $20,000 and anticipate about 200 walkers.

Aitken said in the last year he has seen an increase in the number of people who utilize the organization’s services. With the increase in clients money raised is essential to the success of the organization.

Aitken said personally he attributes the increase in homelessness to the high cost of housing and rentals. He said there is also a need for more emergency shelters in the region. There are many who suffer with mental health issues, from depression to addiction. Aitken said when there isn’t community support those people don’t get adequate help.

Welland mayor Frank Campion, who is participating in the Coldest Night of the year for the first time, said there are a great deal of factors that affect homelessness.

“It (Welland) is a growing municipality and it’s an issue a growing municipality has. We see the price of housing going up and the price of rent rising, cost of living is going up. All these things combined make it very difficult for people to survive,” Campion said.

What makes the Coldest Night unique is many of the clients of Open Arms Mission volunteer during the event. Aitken said it creates a great atmosphere where there is no “us and them.” Campion agreed saying there are no “walls or barriers” and everyone is working for the same goal to assist others.

“Everybody counts ... we all have needs and we need to make sure they are taken care of,” Campion said.

MAllenberg@postmedia.com

Twitter: @M_Allenberg