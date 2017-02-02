Amy Roebuck

Special to the Times

Author William J. Thomas has been making us laugh for years, with his stories of cats, dogs, guys, moms and more.

Now, Thomas brings us The legend of Zippy Chippy: life lessons from horse racing’s most lovable loser. Zippy Chippy is the craziest thoroughbred in racing history. He has a perfect pedigree, which includes Secretariat, Northern Dancer and Man o’ War, and he has a perfect record: 100 losses in 100 starts. Thomas will be at the Crystal Ridge branch of the Fort Erie Public Library on Wednesday, Feb. 8, beginning at 7 p.m., to share more compelling details about Zippy Chippy: his favourite food — Doritos and beer; his worst loss — a 40-yard race with a minor league baseball player, and more. Thomas will offer copies of Zippy Chippy, as well as many of his other works, for sale and signing after the reading. You may also find books by Thomas in the library collection. Find them by visiting any branch, or place a hold online at www.fepl.ca.

Tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Centennial branch, ages 8 and up are invited to a screening of the Disney film Queen of Katwe. In this movie based on true events, a Ugandan girl sees her world rapidly change after being introduced to the game of chess. Madina Nalwanga, David Oyelowo and Lupita Nyong’o play starring roles. Next Tuesday, Feb. 7, the 2 p.m. matinee at the Crystal Ridge branch will be The Girl on the Train, based on the bestselling book by Paula Hawkins. In this suspense thriller, a divorcee becomes entangled in a missing persons investigation that sends shockwaves throughout her life.

There is robot fun for everyone, ages seven and up, at the Crystal Ridge branch on Saturday, starting at 10:30 a.m. Learn how to code while experimenting with our robots: Dash, Sphero, Ozobot, and Lego Mindstorms! Registration is required, with a fee of $2.

On Monday, Feb. 6, creative young people ages seven to 12 are welcome to join the Young Writers Club, which will meet at the Centennial branch at 6:30 p.m. In each session, participants will develop new writing skills, such as plot arcs, character development, and descriptive language, create new work, and try writing challenges. Please register ahead, with a fee of just $5 for unlimited weeks and snacks included

The adult Writers’ Group, for ages 16 and up, meets on Tuesday evening, Feb. 7, at 6:30 at the Centennial branch.

Tuesday at 3p.m., adults are invited to the Centennial branch for a computer learning lab with Neil Thornton. He will show job-seekers and others how to use the social media networking platform Linked-In to own their online presence and ability. Also on Tuesday, mothers are welcome to come to the Centennial branch from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. for a “No Excuse Moms” free, child-friendly workout for any and all fitness levels. You may choose to come alone or you can bring your kids. These same moms, and other caregivers as well, are also reminded of the story times for ages 18 months to four held at the Centennial branch on Tuesday mornings, and at Crystal Ridge on Wednesdays.

Fun and learning opportunities for all ages are always available at the library. Visit www.fepl.ca, our Facebook page, Twitter account or Instagram to keep up or learn more.

-Amy Roebuck is the community services coordinator at the Fort Erie Public Library.