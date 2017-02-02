Six more weeks of winter, says Fenwick Flossie

Fenwick’s furry weather prognosticator took in her surroundings and then headed back into her burrow after she spotted her shadow.

Looks like it’s six more weeks of winter.

It was a chilly morning at Centennial Park Thursday, but still many children gathered to see Fenwick Flossie, who did come back out to visit with some encouragement. Children had been chanting her name almost as soon as they got off buses and gathered around her home.

Children from Pelham’s E.W. Farr Memorial Public School, St. Ann Catholic Elementary School and Fonthill Montessori Preschool as well as Welland’s St. Andrew Catholic Elementary School poured into the park.

St. Andrew principal Carla Bianco said it’s a great community event.

“It’s an outdoor lesson,” she said, noting students learn about weather and the environment in class. “It’s an opportunity to build on those themes.”

Said Pelham Mayor Dave Augustyn of Thursday’s long-range forecast, “I think the kids are probably happy to have some winter.”

He noted there haven’t been many wintry days so far.

He also tipped his hat to Fenwick Lions Club for hosting the Groundhog Day event each year.

After Flossie made her rounds and said hello to children, the kids got to collect colouring contest prizes and then warm up with hot chocolate and cookies.

