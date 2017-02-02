Fort Erie tax payers face 2.8 per cent increase

Kris Dube

Special to the Times

Council and staff have set their 2017 spending plan, resulting in a 2.8 per cent increase for local homeowners when combined with regional and school board taxes.

The Town of Fort Erie’s portion reflects a 5.8 per cent hike since last year.

Some of the highlights in the $24-million general levy budget include a $500,000 contribution to capital reserves to address infrastructure needs, an additional $440,000 to combat the emerald ash borer, $480,000 for road resurfacing, $78,000 on transit improvements, $100,000 toward development of the coal docks property in Bridgeburg, along with other projects.

Mayor Wayne Redekop said it is the municipality’s objective to focus on narrowing the infrastructure gap.

“As we head into challenging times, Fort Erie is committed to providing valuable services and programs to our residents and making strategic investments for the future prosperity of our community while striving to restrain overall levy increases.”

Budget committee chair and Ward 6 Coun. Chris Knutt said in the third year of the Town’s strategic plan, council is making investments to shape the future of the community.

“Despite increasing funding pressures, we have sustained investments to support our priorities such as increasing our roads resurfacing funding from $400,000 in 2013 to $1.58 million in the 2017 budget. We thank those who took part in the consultation process for their contributions in helping us to achieve this goal,” he said.

Town treasurer Jonathan Janzen said there were “significant challenges” in this year’s budget due to MPAC reassessments and a “shift in burden” to residential properties.

“This was offset by increases in development related revenues and by using reserves to mitigate the impacts of supplementary initiatives that council supported to further the 2015-2018 strategic plan,” he added.

Council will consider adopting the budget through bylaw in late February.