The death of Francesco Plantedi on the Welland Canal works is an example of chaos on a construction site creating a dangerous situation.

Plantedi’s death occurred on July 15, 1927, at the temporary Grand Trunk Railway Swing Bridge in Thorold, close to the Ontario Paper Mill and between locks 24 and 25 of the third canal.

In this section of the works, the railway line had been re-routed and the bridge was being used to move rock and stone for the construction site. The accident occurred where the bridge crossed the third Welland Canal. Plantedi and several other workers were operating the swing bridge by hand as there had been a malfunction and the electricity that controlled the bridge was not working.

They had just swung the bridge clear for a boat in the canal and were swinging it back when the accident occurred. Because of the chaos on the site, it is difficult to ascertain what really happened to Plantedi. The initial newspaper reports of the accident noted that he had been working with one other man on the bridge, but the inquest report records a number of men working at the site, possibly up to eight men.

W. Missen of St. Catharines, who was the first witness to testify at the inquest, was working as a bridgetender on the construction bridge. The newspaper report of his testimony states: “The bridge opened by electricity and he was among those with Plantedi on the bridge on July 15th. The machinery had gone wrong and mechanics came to fix it. He went to the end of the bridge to see if the tracks had dropped into place and was walking down when suddenly the machinery started up and threw two men off into the canal and the other two against his feet.”

Charles Burkholder testified via written statement. He indicated in his testimony that he had been advised upon arriving at the work site that the bridge was not functioning properly and while it could still be swung open and closed, eight men would be required to raise and lower the rails at each end of the bridge, two per side, controlled by levers. Burkholder noted that two experts from Peter Lyall & Sons Construction Co. had been called to repair the bridge. He indicated that one of these experts had told him that the bridge had been repaired and that he had warned those working on the bridge.

In order to clarify the testimony, Mr. Cowper, Crown attorney at the inquest, called Mr. Missen back to the stand to find out if a warning had been given that the electricity had been reinstated. Missen said he received no warning.

Robert Bowman, employee of Peter Lyall & Sons Construction Co., testified that he was the person in charge of repairing the bridge on that day. He had made the connections for the clutch and after the work was finished, saw some men sitting around at the end of the bridge. He assumed they were operating the bridge on both ends and told them the bridge was finished, then proceeded to let the operator of the bridge know it was ready to go. Shortly after this, he heard a scream and told the operator to shut off the power. He saw a man being pulled from the canal but did not see anyone else.

The cause of Plantedi’s accident was a lever used to raise and lower the rails at the end of the bridge. When operated by hand, the levers were used by four men, however, when operating the rails by electricity, the levers were removed or could swing around suddenly and knock someone down, as had happened to Plantedi. He was thrown into the canal and did not surface. Police grappled for his body and found it close to the place where he had originally fallen into the water.

The final verdict from the coroner’s inquest was “that Franceso Plantedi came to his death on July 15th, 1927, by accidental drowning, having been struck by a hand lever and thrown into the water whilst performing his regular duties in operation of a construction bridge, he not having been warned to stand clear before operator threw lever to lower rails.”

Plantedi left behind a wife, Chiarina Pirillo, and three children, Maria, Elena, and Pietro (Peter). He is buried in Old Lakeview Cemetery in Thorold.

There is definite confusion as concerns the spelling of Plantedi’s surname. At least seven variants of the name have been determined. His father sailed from Naples to Canada in 1909 with his youngest son. The passenger manifest spells their name as “Plantedi.” Francesco, and his two younger brothers, Giuseppe and Savino, also came to Canada and worked in northern Ontario. Eventually all three relocated to Thorold and Niagara Falls. They variously used either Plantedi or Planteri, Savino adopting the latter more so than Giuseppe or Francesco. This eventually evolved into Plantery, even for the children of Francesco.

— This article is part of a series remembering the men whose lives were lost in the construction of the Welland Ship Canal. The Welland Canal Fallen Workers Memorial Task Force is a volunteer group established to design, finance, and build a memorial to recognize workers who were killed during construction of the Welland Ship Canal. For more information about the memorial, or to contribute to the project, visit www.stcatharines.ca/CanalWorkersMemorial.

Profile No. 75

Francesco Plantedi, 45 (a.k.a. Frank Planteri)

Born: Jan. 1, 1883 (Mangone, Cosenza, Calabria, Italy)

Died: July 15, 1927 (Section 4 at the Grand Trunk Railway Bridge, Thorold)

Cause of Death: Drowned

Occupation: Helper, Peter Lyall & Sons Construction Co.