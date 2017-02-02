In her heyday on the ice, from minor hockey through to a university career with the Queen’s Golden Gaels, Julie Stevens prided herself as a playmaking centre more focused on team success than on individual glory.

“My style is like Steve Yzerman – a team leader who set up far more goals than he scored,” the sport management professor at Brock University said.

Though Stevens stopped playing in her early 30s, the playmaker is still stick-handling on behalf of a sport she loves, this time off the ice at the game’s highest levels internationally. She recently addressed the issue of the growth and sustainability of women’s hockey at an International Ice Hockey Federation conference last month in Russia.

“There is worldwide interest in developing women’s ice hockey programs, but the process is slow and requires a co-ordinated international effort and commitment,” she said in a news release issued by the university. “Since men’s ice hockey generates so much money, it garners most of the attention.”

“But some national hockey federations are beginning to seek advice on how to make women’s ice hockey a priority.”

Stevens, who grew up in the Caledon-area communities of Erin and Belfountain, gravitated toward hockey as a six-year-old, quickly becoming hooked by the sport’s appeal.

“Playing so much hockey outside on the road and frozen fields made the game feel so free and creative,” she told Postmedia Network. “Once I was hooked, my parents signed me up for Saturday morning hockey in the old Erin arena with the boys.”

“By the time I was in bantam, my parents drove me to Orangeville, so I could play on all-girls teams in the girls’ hockey association.”

Her understanding of the unique needs of each country and knowledge of best practices for growing the sport has made the Brock professor a sought-after expert.

“I don’t think fans in Canada and the U.S. realize how much women’s hockey is played around the world,” she said.

In Russia, Stevens talked to IIHF members about how they could use similar strategies to men’s hockey to build up their women’s programs, “but also recognizing the need to adopt specific approaches which help to overcome the country-specific social, gender and economic barriers women face,” she said.

Her experiences as a competitive player and coach helped her cultivate a strong understanding of the sport’s history.

“Starting out in a grassroots hockey system as a girl and then joining university hockey in the late ’80s allowed me to experience hockey at a critical time for the sport in Canada,” Stevens said. “In Ontario, when we were on the brink of losing our women’s hockey varsity program, university administrators stepped in to save the sport.”

“Their commitment taught me the importance of a strong governance system as a key factor to expand women’s teams.”

By using university and club governance models as examples, Stevens regularly speaks to the many opportunities there are to develop women’s hockey programs throughout the world.

“Men’s hockey developed because countries were extremely competitive with each other,” she said. “To effectively grow women’s hockey, I envision a more co-ordinated global approach that not only shares success stories among nations, but also recognizes that each country will need to develop at its own pace and with a method that best suits its unique hockey system.”

Stevens, speaking on the state of women’s hockey compared to the men’s game, said the fight in men’s hockey is over money, while sustainability is the “major challenge” in women’s hockey.

“International men’s hockey is the ultimate commercial-entertainment spectacle,” she said in an interview. “The IOC, IIHF, Hockey Canada and NHL jockey for market position and ownership of key events.

“They fight over the money.”

Right now, it’s a different goal entirely for the women’s game.

“Rather than fight over profits, women’s hockey must fight for ice access, fair governance, and the simple opportunity to play, even on the world stage.”

Since attending the World Hockey Forum, Stevens has connected with sport leaders in Europe and Asia to do research and further develop strategies for building the sport.

“I feel very fortunate to be in the position of helping open doors for future female athletes around the world,” she said.

In addition to her research accomplishments, Stevens is an assistant coach for the Brock Badgers varsity women’s hockey team.

Though the roster of 26 players is smaller in size than classes she has taught since coming to Brock in 1999, and the rapport “more personal,” she doesn’t differentiate between teaching and coaching.

“My teaching philosophy emphasizes a critical thinking approach,” Stevens said. “Women’s hockey is similar because the game is strategic and players are keen to learn.”

