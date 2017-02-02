$60,000 grant boosts local arts scene

Niagara’s arts scene received a $60,000 boost from the Ontario Trillium Foundation Thursday.

The grant will allow St. Catharines theatre company Suitcase In Point to start a new Arts Mentorship Program to develop technical skills for emerging arts workers and students in the region.

“This is meant to be a platform to engage the next generation of arts professionals here in Niagara,” said Suitcase in Point artistic director Deanna Jones.

With the funds, the company has hired Halifax’s Johnny Cann as a full-time technical director and mentor. Among his roles will be handling the technical side of Suitcase in Point’s annual major arts festival, In the Soil, taking place this year April 28 to 30.

The massive festival gathers more than 150 artists, musicians and performers for three days of culture in downtown St. Catharines, and has generated national attention.

Cann heard of the fest while living in Halifax, and is eager to get his hands on it.

“I’ve been aware of the company and the festival,” he said. “When I told people in Halifax I was moving here, everyone said ‘The arts scene in St. Catharines is really taking off.’”

The biggest challenge will be “bringing everyone together.”

“The work does not just rely on one person - it really is a collaborative effort. The exciting part is harnessing everyone’s energy and getting everyone working with that common goal.”

Jones says Cann’s role is “hugely important,” since the festival usually contracts out the technical work. Thanks to the Trillium Foundation grant, there’s now more time and money to spend on the artistic side.

“It’s going to take us a real step ahead,” she said.

“In past years…I found myself running across the street with a speaker! We’re really excited to see how those sorts of things can smooth out.”

“It’s going to definitely feel different.”

The mentorship program is a collaborative project with the District School Board of Niagara and Brock University’s Marilyn I. Walker School of Fine and Performing Arts.

Funds from the grant will also go towards new equipment and workshop space.

Sue Erskine, a volunteer with the Ontario Trillium Foundation, says with a budget of $136 million, about 1,000 Trillium grants are awarded throughout the province each year. Many of them towards the arts.

“I think arts and culture should be part of every student’s curriculum in school,” she said. “Unfortunately, it’s been thrown out so much.”

St. Catharines MPP Jim Bradley says the Trillium Foundation doesn’t award programs without “a lot of merit,” and In the Soil’s impact on the city’s downtown every year was a factor.

“A large portion of the population may not actually be aware of what’s happening here in downtown St. Catharines,” he said.

