Bryan Mudryk won’t be singing for his supper as much as he will talking for his breakfast.

TSN’s curling play-by-play announcer is guest speaker at the fifth annual Sport Niagara awards breakfast taking place Thursday, Feb. 16, at Club Roma in St. Catharines.

Though his selection as keynote speaker is a timely one, with the 2017 Scotties Tournament of Hearts national women’s championship getting underway at Meridian Centre two days later, his efforts in the fight against cancer make Mudryk noteworthy in his own right.

Mudryk, 38, is a cancer survivor who fought Hodgkin’s lymphoma at age 19. He called the early rounds of the 2009 Tim Hortons Brief, Canada’s men’s championships, and did play-by-play at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.

“His journey and the obstacles that he had to overcome are simply incredible,” said Shawn McCart, manager of communications and business development of the Niagara Sport Commission (NSC), which is hosting the awards breakfast.

“We invite the entire Niagara sport community to come and hear Bryan’s story, and how he has raised more than $1.4 million for cancer treatment, equipment and research in Canada.”

Upwards of 200 athletes, coaches, volunteers and members of the business community are expected to attend a ceremony recognizing the top accomplishments in sports in 2016, on the field, as well as behind the scenes.

Awards honouring regionwide excellence will be presented to female, male and para athletes of the year, 2016’s top coach and team and outstanding sports volunteer. An event of the year also will be recognized.

The breakfast will also feature a prize raffle, with a portion of the proceeds from the event going to the Sport Niagara Competition Fund. Created in 2013, the fund assists competitors and teams from the region who are striving to compete at the national and international levels.

Tickets are $35 each, tax included, or $325 for a table of 10.

Tickets can be purchased online through Eventbrite, or by calling 289-362-2215.

