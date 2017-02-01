Memorable send-off for special constable

For years, Special Constable Rick Gordon has worked to make sure civilian members of the Niagara Regional Police Service had a voice.

The court escort supervisor retired after a 30-year career at the end of January — but he is leaving with more than the best wishes of friends and colleagues.

Gordon is this year’s recipient of a prestigious provincial award. The John Walker Award, given out by the Police Association of Ontario, recognizes police association members whose actions exemplify leadership, devotion and sacrifice in the face of adversity. He will receive the award in May.

Gordon, a St. Catharines native, is sharing the award with Orangeville police Const. James Giovannetti, an advocate for improved responses to post-traumatic stress disorder within the policing workplace.

It is the first time the award has been shared.

Cliff Priest, president of the Niagara Region Police Association, said the civilian members Gordon represented are an “integral part of the working machine that is modern policing.”

“They are often unseen, but it is like a jigsaw puzzle,” he said. “If you take one piece out, we can’t function.

“They are people like our dispatchers that provide the information that gets us to the calls. They are our CPIC (Canadian Police Information Centre) operators that give us the background we need when we are heading to a call, such as whether the person has a history of violence toward the police or mental health issues.

“They play vital roles. Without civilian members, we would have to increase our officers by 50 per cent to cover the duties.”

There are about 350 civilian members of Niagara Regional Police who work alongside the service’s 750 sworn officers.

Gordon began his career with the Niagara Regional Police in the licensing bureau and almost immediately took a leadership role with the police association, the union which represents Niagara’s rank-and-file officers and civilian staff.

“That he has made a difference for civilian and all members cannot be exaggerated,” said Leanne McClay, the association’s CAO and general counsel, who wrote the letter nominating Gordon for the award. “He truly did, and he did so with a passion that was evident in both word and deed.”

During his tenure with the association, he helped form the National Association of Police Professionals and worked to get a civilian director’s seat on the Canadian Police Association.

Gordon then sat as the Ontario appointee to the Canadian association for two terms.

As chair of the Niagara association’s occupational health and safety committee, he was involved in a battle that ended up at the Ontario Labour Board and resulted in ballistic barriers for front desk civilian and uniform personnel.

It is something he was still fighting for as he retired. The association believes the protection is lacking at the new Niagara Regional Police headquarters in Niagara Falls.

“In his entire association career, Rick has never shied away from adversity, but has risen to the representational challenge that it presents,” McClay said. “He has served all of the members, local, provincial and federally with commitment, dedication and true leadership.”

