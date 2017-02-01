Consultant to review timing for new fire station

The city will hire a consultant to study the issues facing the Niagara Falls Fire Department before deciding when to build a new station.



The municipality paid $1.5 million for a piece of property on Lundy’s Lane in September 2014 for a new fire station.



The vacant, 3.8-acre property is at 8530 Lundy’s Lane and is just west of Kalar Road, beside the Arkona Motel.



The new station, which would be the seventh in the city, would serve the growing development in that area of Niagara Falls.



The closest station is on McLeod Road, near Dorchester Road, which has a five-to-six-minute response time, said fire Chief Jim Boutilier.



He said the goal of the new station would be to reduce that response time.



“Our goal is to try and reach all residents within four minutes or less 90 per cent of the time. There was a station location study done in 2012 and it deemed that a station needed to go in that area — that was our gapping area.”



Boutilier said the city is currently in the architecture and design phase of the process and will now, as per Coun. Wayne Thomson’s motion that was approved at the last meeting, engage an external, third-party firm to review the timing for a new station, look at staffing levels and response times in comparison with comparable municipalities.



“I’m wondering if we could have … specific information about time lapse between calls, how we fit in with other municipalities, the number of halls we have here compared to similar areas — statistical information so that we could make an informed decision,” said Thomson during council’s last meeting.



“We’ve already bought the property. We’ve had a study that set the parametres for the location. I have no problem with that. It’s just when we move ahead … time and specifics would be examined to determine that.”



Ken Todd, the city’s chief administrative officer, said he would guess an external study would cost between $20,000-$25,000.

