Oscar Peterson jazz fest coming to NOTL

A new jazz festival named after Canadian jazz great Oscar Peterson is coming to Niagara-on-the-Lake next year.

The inaugural Oscar Peterson International Jazz Festival was announced by his widow Kelly at a sold-out event celebrating his legacy at the Shaw Festival last Friday. It was streamed to nearly 260,000 followers on the Oscar Peterson Facebook page.

The event will be a collaboration with Bravo! Niagara, taking place next February. The line-up and locations have not been finalized.

“It’s such a lovely area, and we thought it add another aspect to bring an international jazz festival to Niagara-on-the-Lake,” says Kelly.

“The vision is to bring international, world class artists to Niagara-on-the-Lake, and also Canadian artists to showcase the best of Canadian jazz as well.”

Canadian jazz pianist Renee Rosnes will be the festival’s artistic director.

“She’s really the driving force behind it,” says Kelly. “She has great vision. She’s an incredible artist herself, and composer. She always strives to be better.

“Oscar had tremendous admiration and respect for her, so with her guidance this is going to be really wonderful.”

The Montreal-born Peterson made more than 200 albums, won eight Grammy awards and played thousands of concerts worldwide before he died of kidney failure in 2007.

On Friday, his former bassist Dave Young and Juno-winning pianist Robi Botos performed at the Shaw Festival’s Jackie Maxwell Studio as part of Bravo! Niagara’s winter concert series. The night also included a screening of the film Oscar Peterson: Keeping the Groove Alive.

Kelly Peterson and daughter Celine were the hosts.

A veteran of several jazz festivals while traveling with her husband, Kelly says every facet of the Oscar Peterson event will be made with him in mind.

“He would want it to be the best…he would want it to be outstanding (with) artists who have integrity,” she says. “That’s what I will keep in mind.

“To present artists who capture the essence of Oscar when he performed. The exuberance and joy with which he always performed. That’s what we want to capture, that’s what I want to share.”

Kelly doesn’t foresee a conflict with the town’s other jazz event, the Niagara Jazz Festival, which takes place in July.

“We’re planning ours for February, and (theirs) is during the summer,” she says. “I don’t foresee any conflicts with artists, either.

“I think the more jazz there is, the better. I’m kind of selfish on that.”

