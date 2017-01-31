Foster to be honoured before festival opener

Playwright Norm Foster’s induction as an Officer of the Order of Canada will be celebrated at the Foster Festival’s opening night in June.

The St. Catharines company devoted to the work of Canada’s most produced playwright plans a ceremony before the world premiere of Foster’s new show, Screwball Comedy, at the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre.

Artistic director and co-founder Patricia Vanstone says Foster will attend the event, along with hopefully several dignitaries.

“We just want to see him up there with that pin on his lapel,” she says.

Foster was among 100 new appointments to the Order of Canada announced by Governor General David Johnston in late December. They’ll receive their awards in Ottawa on a date not yet announced.

The award is the highest civilian honour in the country.

“To be recognized by my country for my work is something very special to me,” said Foster in a release. “I have a job I love and I get to work with the most fun, creative people on Earth.”

Born in Newmarket, Foster wrote his first play, Sinners, in 1983. His second became a Canadian classic: The Melville Boys opened at Theatre New Brunswick in 1984, starring a young Vanstone.

Since then he has been one of the country’s most prolific playwrights, with more than 50 shows.

Part of the Foster Festival’s mandate is to offer a brand new Foster play every season.

This year will have two premieres: In addition to Screwball Comedy to open the season, Foster’s comedic mystery Lunenberg will close the season Aug. 2 to 8.

In-between will be his romance Old Love, opening July 12.

Vanstone says auditions have begin and casting should be announced within a month. The first season had Shaw Festival cast members, and Foster himself in the season opener On a First Name Basis.

Vanstone says last year’s world premiere, Halfway to the North Pole, attracted Foster fans from across the country.

“And we had a lot of Americans coming up…traveling to see the world premiere,” she says. “We looked at that and we said to Norm, ‘Do you have a second story for next summer?’ He said yeah, he thought he did.

“I’m still waiting on the final pages (on Lunenberg). I’ve got most of it, and it’s just absolutely delightful.”

For tickets to the Foster Festival, visit www.fosterfestival.com

jlaw@postmedia.com