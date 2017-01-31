Countdown on to find new home

The kitties need your help.



Effective May 1, the Niagara Falls Humane Society’s Cat Adoption Centre will close at the Niagara Square due to the mall’s closure.



Since 2009, volunteers at the centre have helped to find forever homes for more than 2,000 cats and other small animals.



The space was donated by Niagara Square and has provided a sanctuary for animals awaiting adoption.



RioCan, who has an ownership interest in the mall, sent notices to tenants Friday terminating their leases and stating they must vacate the property by April 30.



The enclosed area will be demolished and replaced by an outdoor-style mall similar to the Outlet Collection at Niagara in Niagara-on-the-Lake.



It’s part of RioCan’s plan to re-invent the beleaguered south-end shopping centre.



The humane society has a building on Chippawa Parkway, but the Niagara Square location allowed for a more open concept and a more family friendly atmosphere.



Officials are now scrambling to find another spot.



Manager Bon Pearson said they’re appealing to the public for ideas on available spaces.



“We’re just calling around different companies and just seeing what’s out there and hoping that some kind soul will step forward and help,” she said.



Pearson said the centre, which has about 40 volunteers, has been fortunate in that they have not paid rent at Niagara Square and have only been responsible for hydro costs.



“We’re looking for something that’s hopefully free.”



She said if space is not found by May 1, the animals will be moved into the Chippawa Parkway location, which is not ideal.



“It’s out of the way, not many people can make it out there. There’s no bus that runs by, so what we want to do is have an adoption centre in the city that people can easily access.”



Pearson said it can be “heartbreaking” to see animals in cages, which is why they’re looking for space that allows for a more open concept.



“I’m hoping if we get a large enough space we can develop it into not only an adoption centre, but maybe grooming, maybe we can have some dogs there, maybe we can have a cat cafe. There’s a lot of possibilities.”



She said the adoption centre currently has five cats and a rabbit.



“It’s typical for this time of year. Kitten season, unfortunately, will be coming up around the time that we have to leave.”



Pearson said sometimes the centre will also have guinea pigs, rats and “little creatures like that.”



She said having an open concept and family friendly atmosphere has helped the centre more quickly be able to adopt the animals out.



“We could see how they interact and match them to their homes better. (Visitors) love it. They think it’s fantastic. Even if they can’t adopt or have cats of their own because of allergies, they could come here, hang out with the cats, get their kitty fix. It makes people feel better and it also helps with socializing the animals, which is a very important thing.



“I like to remind people, even if you can’t adopt, even coming to visit is really helping the animals.”



Those who want to help the centre find a new home can call 905-356-4404, e-mail humane@nfhs.ca or bpearson@niagarafallshumanesociety.com.



A GoFundMe page has also been created to help with transition expenses. The fundraising goal is $2,500. Those who wish to donate can visit: gofundme.com/help-the-nfhs-cat-adoption-center.

