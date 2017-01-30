City council wants in the loop on developments

St. Catharines councillors have asked city staff to keep them more in the loop when it comes to significant developments underway.

Citing concerns about not being able to answer residents’ questions and learning about projects first from the newspaper, councillors passed a motion Monday night that staff provide pertinent updates.

“This is about improving communication,” said St. George’s Coun. Mike Britton. “This is about allowing councillors to hear about updates that are coming in their ward.

“It’s not trying to slow down development. Frankly, I think it’s trying to help development because we’re able to see what’s going on and then provide help through the processes.”

The move comes after councillors passed a motion at their Jan. 16 meeting asking the city’s heritage committee to consider designating a house at 333 Main St. in Port Dalhousie in case the owner planned to demolish it.

Councillors were not told that the owner had allowed a demolition permit to expire and it was revoked by the city. Nor did they know that the owner had hired urban designers who presented city staff with new plans that included the house nine months ago.

Britton said after Monday night’s meeting that the Main Street developer was upset and council should have had more information on the issue.

Closer to home in Britton’s own ward, he said he requested information about what was happening with a former church property at 527 Carlton St. before information about purchasers was available. Rumours had been flying and residents were calling him. A few months later, he received a letter in his door like everyone else for a public meeting about the site.

“Often as councillors we’re finding out through social media and the newspaper prior to significant developments coming within our wards or throughout the municipality,” Merritton Coun. Jennie Stevens said in council chambers.

“If this brings forward some extra information to the council prior to it hitting the newspapers I’m more than in favour.”

Port Dalhousie Coun. Bruce Williamson said there are issues that planning staff should anticipate will be controversial with residents or will touch an emotional nerve, such as cutting down trees or changing character of a neighbourhood, and councillors need to know about it.

“I fully support this motion. I think it’s unfortunate it has to actually be put in writing,” he said.

Grantham Coun. Bill Phillips, who seconded the motion, said he didn’t know at what stage council should be made aware, but it should be before signs go up.

“It should certainly be before a picture of the condominiums go up and I get phone calls saying ‘What’s going on on Parnell Road? What’s going on at Tanner Circle? What’s going on on Clifford?’ And I can’t answer that question because I don’t know.”

Planning and development services director Jim Riddell said sometimes developers don’t want their proposals spread throughout the community before they have all of their planning questions asked.

“We’re not resisting this motion,” Riddell said. “We believe also the public need to have information as soon as possible as well as the council, but there are a number of legal and confidentiality considerations.”

Britton’s motion was passed with a tweak that councillors be notified of significant developments that are not confidential.

And while his original motion asked that councillors be kept up to date on major developments in their wards, the motion was changed to include all councillors being apprised of significant developments.

The motion said significant developments can be characterized as having significant size, economic value or potential economic or societal impacts.

