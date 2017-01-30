Here are some of the animals available for adoption from Lincoln County Humane Society this week.

For more information on adoption or other issues, phone the shelter at 905-682-0767 or visit www.lchs.ca. Cat adoptions cost $25. Cat spay or neuter procedures can be booked at the LCHS animal clinic for $65 by phoning 905-688-7722 ext. 2.

Cats

Debbie: emale, domestic shorthair, seven years old

Dog

Koda: male, Shepherd/Chinese Shar-Pei, five months old

Rosebud: female, Australian cattle dog/Mastiff, six years old

Other

Buttercup, Bubbles and Blossom: trio of sisters, guinea pigs, two years old (must be adopted together)

Lucky: rabbit, male, New Zealand, one year old

Stardust: rabbit, female, Californian giant mix, four months old

Ziggy: rabbit, male, Californian giant mix, four months old

Delilah: rabbit, female, giant mix, 10 months old

Angus O'Hare: rabbit, male, dwarf Dutch mix, eight months old

Apple: rabbit, female, hot tot / American mix, four months old

Beatrice: boa constrictor, believed to be female, about seven years old

Lemon Drop and Sunny: female budgies, adult (must go home together)

•••

Community Animal Allies of Niagara’s annual buffet dinner is at Club LaSalle in Port Weller Sunday, Feb. 26. It features a silent auction, penny sale, 50/50 draw, raffles and awesome food. Tickets are $25 adults and $10 children available at Court Animal Hospital, Pet Valu Pendale or call 905-988-1766.

For more information on CAAN, visit www.caancatmobile.org or phone 289-213-1868.