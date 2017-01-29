Hundreds attend mall health show

A blow to the head isn't always necessary to cause a concussion.

“It's kind of a myth that you have to have direct contact with the head to have a concussion. You don't,” advised Dr. Courtney Franks, a registered physiotherapist with Accelerated Health and Wellness Centre.

A concussion is caused when the brain impacts the inside of the skull and can be caused by any sudden stop, such as during a motor vehicle collision or a fall.

But if the injury is not managed properly, she said it can lead to debilitating chronic problems.

Franks provided one of eight seminars as part of the Seaway Mall's fourth annual Health and Wellness Show, Friday and Saturday, that also included naturopathic doctors, nutritionists and physical fitness experts.

The mall's specialty leasing co-ordinator Carissa Tirpko said the event attracted hundreds of visitors in each of the two days it was held, browsing through displays set up by about 20 participating vendors.

“Every year, it seems to be getting bigger and bigger,” she said.

The vendors Tirpko spoke with were “really happy with the event,” she said, adding several of them told her they're planning to sign up to be part of it again next year.

“That's always good to hear,” she said.

Tirpko interest in the seminars “was booming” this year too, particularly on Friday.

During her seminar, Franks said symptoms of concussion include headaches, dizziness, light and noise sensitivity, nausea and vomiting, fatigue, sleeping difficulties, difficulty concentrating, emotional problems such as anxiety and depression, seizures in extreme cases, and fogginess.

“It's so important that if someone is still experiencing concussion symptoms in the first few days (after an injury) to get them looked at and get them the help they need,” Franks said.

Franks urged her audience to visit the hospital emergency room after any sort head injury.

However, she said MRI and CT scans likely will not show signs of a concussion, and after ruling out any significant injury physicians usually advise their patients to rest at home.

But physiotherapists and chiropractors can do more for their patients, she added.

“Our goal for concussion management is to help efficiently and effectively manage and resolve an individuals post concussion symptoms and get them back to their pre-concussion activities,” she said.

She said they conduct several tests to determine the extent of the injury, looking primarily at the patient's vision, balance or vestibular system.

Franks said physiotherapists and chiropractors can also recommend exercise and therapies to help patients recover from their injury, while referring patients to other medical professionals when necessary.

The therapy, she added, helps to “retrain the brain and teach those systems how to work properly again.”

Accelerated Health and Wellness has set up a concussion hotline phone number 905-329-5340, to provide information about concussion management.