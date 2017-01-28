Soup-er event sells out again

In 15 years of running Soup'sOn!, the event at St. Kevin's church hall has never failed to sell out of tickets.

Organizer Joe Barkovich attributes the fundraising event's ongoing success to the talented young chefs that participate.

“We have great soup made by people who are committed to making good soup, and that holds tremendous appeal in the community,” Barkovich said in an interview, following the annual event held in the Niagara Street church hall, Friday.

“It's the participation of all these soup prep teams and the great job they do year after year,” Barkovich said.

This year, students from Blessed Trinity Catholic High School in Grimsby, Confederation, Eastdale and Notre Dame secondary schools in Welland, Lakeshore Catholic High School in Port Colborne, the Canadian Food and Wine Institute at Niagara College, as well as local business, Stephanie the Lunch Lady, prepared eight delicious soups for the event.

Barkovich said the chefs “come up with great soups and people have come to expect that.”

A few examples of their work this year include traditional French Canadian pea bean soup prepared by students from Confederation, as well as Algonquin succotash soup prepared by Niagara College students specifically for the event.

In addition to some unusual soups, there was also enough variety on the menu to suit most tastes.

Meanwhile, the informal atmosphere within the church hall helps ensure it's a fun time more than 400 people that participate throughout the day.

It's also an opportunity for people to see old friends they haven't seen for awhile, Barkovich added.

Another aspect of the event that keeps people coming back is the cost of tickets.

In all the years since the event began, he said tickets have remained at $10 each with no plans of increasing the price.

“It's never our intention to increase it, because we don't need any more money from this event,” Barkovich said.

The event is held to allow the church to award St. Kevin Social Justice Scholarships to graduating students at local high schools, and $10 tickets provide enough money to accomplish that goal.

As result of the efforts of volunteers who have run Soup'sOn! events since they began in 2003, the church has been able to provide scholarships to about 70 students who have demonstrated a passion for social justice issues.