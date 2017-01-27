The Niagara RiverHawks dropped a heartbreaking 6-4 decision to the Hagersville Hawks Thursday night at the Gale Centre in Provincial Junior Hockey League action.

Niagara came out with a strong first period, but the RiverHawks found themselves trailing 3-2 after one period despite outshooting their visitors 15 -8.

Hagersville rattled off three straight goals to take a 3-0 lead by the halfway mark of the first period before Niagara got on the board on a goal by Jacob Saddler at 15:02 from Frankie Franck and Danny Gallagher.

Mitchell Chake then made it 3-2 a minute later from Saddler and Matthew Maidens.

Maidens tied the game for the RiverHawks 8:02 into the second period on a pass from Saddler.

Hagersville regained the lead a minute later when Zach Carr found the back of the net.

Niagara headed into the final frame trailing 4-3 but with the edge on the shot clock, leading that stat by a 28-17 margin.

The Hawks extended their lead to 5-3 on a goal by Wesley Fritz at 4:33 of the third period.

Chake replied with his second of the game at 14:13 to bring the RiverHawks within one.

Niagara continued to press to get the equalizer with the extra attacker and an empty net, but they were unable to beat goaltender Ryan Guy.

Hagersville scored a late goal to seal the victory

“The guys played hard tonight,” RiverHawks head coach Rob DeGiuli said. “I thought we outplayed them most of the game and we deserved a better fate tonight.”

“We had some chances but couldn’t capitilze. They took advantage of their opportunities and we didn’t.”

“The work ethic was there tonight and, maybe with a few bounces here and there, it may have been a different outcome,but I like where we are going the last two games.”

Niagara outshot Hagersville 35- 27.

Sebastian Iannone made 21 saves in the loss.

The Riverhawks travelled to Dunnville Friday night to take on the Mudcats.

Niagara returns to action Thursday night with a home game against the Simcoe Storm. Faceoff at Gale Centre is set for 7:30 p.m.

The RiverHawks wrap wrap up the regular season with a 7 p.m. home game Saturday, Feb. 4, versus Dunnville..

Playoffs begin the week of Feb 6.