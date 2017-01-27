Port Dalhousie home being kept by developer

The owner of a Main Street house in Port Dalhousie says he’s not tearing it down as part of his high-end infilling project, contrary to concerns raised by city council.

Leo DiFabio, president of Maxima Holdings Corp, said the home at 333 Main Street has been incorporated into the new development that also includes 11 condominium homes.

“There is no intent there to tear it down,” DiFabio said.

Better Neighbourhoods development consultants was hired and drew up plans for the property nine months ago that incorporate the home. An architect is finishing colour renderings.

The house was the subject of a city council motion on Jan. 16 that requested the city’s heritage committee consider its designation as there were concerns the owner may demolish it.

The house is outside the heritage district, but Coun. Carlos Garcia said in his motion that it was one of the most architecturally significant older homes in Port Dalhousie.

As part of the motion, council asked the property owners to “make every effort” to preserve the existing building and incorporate it into development plans.

But DiFabio said that’s not an issue and he’s been paying to maintain the house.

He said he acquired the property two years ago and originally applied for a demolition permit in September 2015. He let it expire after meeting with urban designers Daniel Romenko and Glenn Barr of Better Neighbourhoods, who created the award-winning Village on the Twelve.

“We’re all about trying to improve the urban design around the city,” Barr said. “If there’s a significant home on the site, we do everything we can to save it instead of tearing it down.”

Designing around an existing building is a lot more complex and trouble but it adds value, Barr said.

Romenko said the development they’re creating is very European in its feeling and has a pedestrian focus. The design is based on the existing architecture of the house and mimics details to create a themed environment. An unattached garage for three of the units, for instance, is placed on the property near the existing house where traditionally a coach house may stand.

Each of the 11 units will be different, giving the area a customized approach. “Diversity is one of the tools we use in design,” Barr said.

Barr said they met with city staff in May 2016 for pre-consultations. The development will go through the site plan process before an application is submitted. It’s estimated the plan will be rolled out publicly in another three or four months.

DiFabio said if the city approves the plan, they’ll go through with it. But on Monday, he applied for another demolition permit after learning council asked for the consideration of the designation on the house. He said it’s Plan B in case council doesn’t approve the plan and they have to re-jig it and possibly take off a newer addition on the home.

That’s not the favoured option after investing time and money into the design this far into the process.

“We want to build what we’re intending.”

