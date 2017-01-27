Not surprisingly, some of Niagara’s most accomplished coaches and amateur athletes have lent support to the Canada Summer Games 2021 bid. Here is what they have to say.

Mike Strange, a three-time Olympic boxer and Canada’s Boxer of the Year in 1996:

“From an athlete’s perspective, the Canada Summer Games are a very important part of the dream of all young athletes to make the Olympic Games. I had the chance to go to the 1987 Canada Games in Cape Breton and it was the first time that I had experienced a big multi-sport event. It was a major starting point in being able to get that big-Games feel that every athlete has to experience to go onto bigger Games like the Commonwealth, Pan Ams and of course the Olympic Games. It would also be huge for all of Niagara.”

Lynn Hamilton, an Olympic basketball player and a member of the St. Catharines Sports Hall Of Fame (and also the mother of former IceDogs Dougie and Freddie Hamilton):

“I am incredibly excited about the opportunity for Niagara to host the Canada Summer Games. The Games are a wonderful event and would leave valuable programs and facilities for all of Niagara. Those legacy programs and facilities would be great for our kids and everyone else in the community.”

Michelle Prince, the winner of Row Ontario Athlete of the Year and a gold medalist at Henley Regatta:

“I am a rower and a mother. As an athlete, I strive for excellence. As a mother, I nurture it. The Canada Summer Games in Niagara would perpetuate excellence for this and future generations. That is why I am in full support.”

Chris Critelli, an Olympic basketball player and the assistant athletic director at Brock University:

“Bringing the Canada Summer Games to Niagara is liking sharing an Olympic experience with all of Niagara. The sport and cultural experiences that the Canada Games brings to a host community are educational, electric and economically huge. The legacy it leaves behind in infrastructure, role models and opportunities will make Niagara better.”

Ally Fast, a recent Brock University graduate and accomplished volleyball player:

“I want the Canada Games to come to Niagara because it benefits both the Niagara community and all the visitors and athletes coming for the Games. It’s a chance for the rest of the Country to see what an amazing community we have here, and conversely, Niagara residents would have access to the many legacy facilities and programs that would have been put in place as a result of the Games. Furthermore, once everyone sees what a great community this is, we will attract more events in the future. Everyone wins.”

Richard DesChatelets, an Olympic wrestler and long-time wrestling coach at Brock University:

“I support whole heartily the bid to host the 2021 Canada Summer Games. If successful, these Games will leave a huge legacy in terms of new facilities, programs and support systems that will help our young athletes in years to come to strive to be the best they can be. Let’s make a difference! Let’s do all we can to win this bid.”