Transit improvements headline operating budget

In the coming weeks councillors will have to decide how to make up a $1-million difference between proposed operating expenses and revenues.

Politicians kicked off their 2017 budget deliberations by getting their first look at the preliminary 2017 operating budget this week.

While expenses are proposed to be just above $131 million ($131,045,092), revenues are expected to reach a little more than $130 million ($130,028,292).

Municipalities are not allowed to run budget deficits, so council could either raise taxes by 1.8 per cent, or make alterations to chip away at the $1,016,800 difference.

City finance director Todd Harrison said the 1.8 per cent is around the rate of inflation and that the draft operating budget maintains core service levels.

It also includes enhanced services tied to council’s strategic priorities for culture, cemeteries, preventative maintenance, transit and parks/streets maintenance.

The budget proposes new staff, including supervisors for cemeteries and transit maintenance, a cultural program assistant for museums and additional bus operators.

Harrison said the city continues to see a decline in its debt.

In 2014, the debt was $62.4 million. By 2018, the debt is expected to sit at $49.9 million.

He said the city’s debt to own source revenue is around five per cent, one of the lowest in Ontario. The provincial limit is 25 per cent.

“We’re doing a very good job in that regard,” said Harrison.

He said unlike the federal or provincial governments, municipalities can’t issue debt for operating deficits.

Municipalities can, however, issue debt for capital expenses such as replacing infrastructure.

He said borrowing rates are currently below three per cent.

When asked by Coun. Kim Craitor if the city will ever get back to “pay as you go” and not spend money the municipality doesn’t have, Harrison said: “I doubt it because the need to reinvest in the community is going to continue.”

He said Niagara Falls, like most municipalities, continues to face a large infrastructure deficit, meaning the difference between what the city is spending on infrastructure and what it should be in a perfect world.

Harrison said the “pay as you go” philosophy was rewarded more than a decade ago when upper levels of governments did more to help out municipalities.

“I’m an accountant, I don’t like debt, but at the end of the day some debt is necessary to replace the assets that the community demands. You can’t have falling down bridges.”

Niagara Falls has approximately $800-million worth of assets.

Harrison said the city is “very fortunate” to receive more than $20 million a year from Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation for hosting two casinos. Last year, just under $11 million of that went towards capital programs.

He said assessment growth has resulted in $686,000 in new revenues.

That growth, however, could be negatively impacted by assessment appeals (2017 is a re-assessment year) and an increase in the allowance for tax write-offs.

The $131 million in proposed expenses is up $1.9 million, or 1.5 per cent, from 2016.

Salaries and wages are the largest expense, at $44.5 million, up 3 per cent.

On the revenue side, Niagara Falls is expected to see a $913,237 increase, or 0.7 per cent, from 2016.

The city’s primary revenue source is the general taxation ($63,207,581).

A significant hike in operating spending this year is proposed for transportation services, at 8 per cent.

Transit services staff propose moving toward hour-peak service on all conventional routes; eliminating the Wego purple line; adjusting peak-hour service level on the Wego blue line; elimination of bidirectional transfers; establishing a customer-service hub at Dorchester Road/Morrison Street; conventional service-fare adjustment and establishing external lunch facilities at various locations; and extra Sunday service hours to the Chair-A-Van specialized service based on demand.

Staff said implementing phase three of the city’s transit improvement plan will provide morning and afternoon peak half-hour service to four additional daytime routes.

That would bring the number of routes having peak-hour service to eight (53 per cent).

Following this implementation, there will be two phases remaining to provide 100 per cent daytime peak-hour service system wide.

Plans beyond phase five will be implemented based on ridership, according to staff.

The proposed transit changes were among several staff recommendations council referred to upcoming budget deliberations Tuesday.

Other referred recommendations were:

$59,000 for additional municipal works staff to operating budget and $66,500 for related equipment to capital budget, to meet the increased demands on the city because of continued residential growth;

$650,000 to repair several of the city’s aging outdoor pools to capital budget;

$147,779 to capital budget and $64,735 to operating budget to further implement city’s culture plan;

Council is scheduled to receive a draft capital budget Feb. 14.

