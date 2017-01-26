Bay Beach road dispute settled

Kris Dube

Special to the Times

A current Fort Erie councillor and some of his colleagues from last term are celebrating what they see as a victory over a legal dispute on a much-debated development project during previous council terms.

At a recent Ontario land tribunal hearing, it was determined that the Town of Fort Erie did not have absolute title to the property which was once the site of a proposal from the Molinaro Group to build a 12-storey condominium, a project that was terminated in 2013 and was seen as a highly contentious and divisive issue in town since 2008.

For years, it was argued by critics of the development that a road allowance at the site had not been closed, a position disputed by town staff, and that there was a second, privately-owned road running through the property.

In the decision, deputy director of titles Carolyn Rosenstein, wrote in her 92-page document that there was a private road held by the estate of Susanna Schooley or her heirs at the time of the Town of Fort Erie purchasing the East Private Road from Bay Beach. The decision also validated the existence of an unclosed road allowance.

The ruling was in response to an application filed in 2011.

Ward 5 Coun. Don Lubberts, the representative for the Crystal Beach area, during last term, regularly insisted that the road allowance existed and had never been closed.

The highly-debated project eventually led to lawsuits against the municipality and individual councillors, conflict of interest allegations and hearings, and more.

The town’s director of legal services was also terminated by council amid this issue being debated.

Lubberts, along with former councillors Bob Steckley, John Hill and Paul Collard, strongly opposed the condo project and sometimes voted together in a bloc – leading to the ‘four councillors’ title often used in newspaper headlines and by local residents on social media.

At last Monday’s council-in-committee meeting, Lubberts fought to discuss a report in open session, rather than in-camera, which is how it was scheduled on the agenda.

Before council met behind closed doors to receive a legal opinion on the decision from staff, Lubberts took a few minutes to reflect on and boast about what he considers a win, congratulating his comrades from the previous term of council and acknowledging Collard, Hill and Steckley in the audience.

“Despite all the distractions we were subjected to, all the lawsuits we were subjected to, all the comments that were made about us – trying to discredit us or assassinate our characters or ruin us – the ruling came forward and we were right all the time,” said Lubberts.

“I want to commend these gentlemen who sat on council with me at that time because we took a pretty heavy hit for four years,” said Lubberts, the only current member of council who was re-elected in the 2014 municipal contest.

Paul Collard, who served as council’s Stevensville representative last term, spoke with the Times about the tribunal’s decision.

“I’m not surprised with it – I believed there were issues all along with the title of the property,” said Collard.

Last year, the current council approved converting the Bay Beach site to a public park with various amenities, a project set to cost more than $2 million with $850,000 of that amount being covered through the regional government’s waterfront strategy.

“It’s something that fits perfectly with what I would envision the waterfront to be,” said Collard.

“It could have been started in 2001 and not in 2016,” he added.

The Town of Fort Erie purchased the Bay Beach lands in 2001 for $2.05 million with a plan to develop the lands and provide a return on investment.

This week, the Town of Fort Erie issued a press release about the recent conclusion of the title issue.

“The decision of the Deputy Director of Land Titles does not affect the Town’s ownership of the lands and it has no further impact on the Town‘s current plans for the park. Council is moving forward with its plan to implement improvements to the park beginning this year,” says the statement provided by the municipality.

According to the Town’s master plan, the improvements are expected to generate revenue through event fees and permits, locker rentals, food truck permits, vendor permits, parking fines and fees, and charging non-residents an admission fee for adults 16 and over, beginning in 2017.

After the improvements are made, the operation will cost an estimated $260,000 annually but the site is estimated to generate a “potential annual net revenue of $88,000” a year, municipal staff said in early 2016.