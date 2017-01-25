Garbage dumpers trashing recreation trails

Port Colborne councillors say trail trash is becoming a problem.

At Monday night’s city council meeting, Ward 2 Coun. Angie Desmarais brought up the issue for discussion, saying residents have been alerting her to garbage strewn all along recreation trails.

“We’ve had some instances of dumping along the trails,” she said.

From pictures she’s seen and taken herself, including of the Friendship Trail, it’s not just typical litter that one might find, but rather large items in large piles.

She said garbage bags, such as those that would be left curbside on garbage day, have been dumped, along with other items. Construction debris and roofing materials are also things she’s heard about being in the mix.

This issue, she said, should be taken seriously, especially as the city invites people to try out the trails and continue to use them.

“We need to be watching this more carefully.”

Her question to city staff was what residents can do about the trash they see dumped.

“The best thing to do for any resident who notices dumping on the trails is simply to call our 24/7 number, which is 905-835-9079. Somebody is on call on a regular basis,” said Ron Hanson, director of engineering and operations.

He said during this time of the year, trails aren’t monitored as regularly as they are during the summer season. In the summer, city workers are out on the trails daily and doing maintenance.

Dan Aquilina, director of planning and development, said there is something else that can be done, too.

“The other thing we have under our bylaw is if you see someone dumping and you can provide evidence, then you need to inform bylaw staff,” he said. “When we review and determine and can actually find out the person or persons that dumped the garbage, they will be fined.”

Chief administrative officer Scott Luey cautioned, however, to not intervene in these matters and said another option is to call Crime Stoppers.

At the end of the discussion, Desmarais said the public is now “armed” and will know what to do in these situations.

lbarton@postmedia.com

Twitter: @LBartonTribune