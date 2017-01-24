FORTE: Spice up your life with chiles

Love to cook with hot peppers? If you start a few plants now, they will be ready to transplant into the garden when the weather warms up.

Most pepper plants are pretty enough to tuck in a sunny garden or in a large planter, no need to grow them in a dedicated vegetable garden if you don’t have the space. Wondering which plants to try? Our own Stokes Seeds offers an amazing array of hot peppers in their catalogue (stokeseeds.com). To get the ball rolling, the helpful folks at the National Garden Bureau share the following information.

History

All peppers — scorching chiles to sweet bells — originated in Central and South America. Archeological evidence in Mexico suggests that native peoples gathered wild chiles as far back as 7,000 BC; by 2,500 BC they were cultivating chile peppers.

In his quest to find a shorter trade route to the East Indies in the late 15th century, Christopher Columbus ended up in the Caribbean where he sampled a vegetable grown by the natives. Its fiery taste was reminiscent of the spice black pepper (Piper nigrum) grown in the East Indies. With the flavour connection in mind, Columbus gave the piquant vegetable the moniker “pepper.” He didn’t know that black pepper was the berry of the tropical vine in the genus Piper and that the New World peppers are shrubby plants in the genus Capsicum.

Diego Alvarez Chanca, a physician on Columbus’s second voyage to the West Indies in 1493, brought the first chiles back to Spain. From there, the Spaniards and Portuguese traded chile peppers throughout Southeast Asia and India, where they were quickly adopted by cultures already immersed in spicy foods. Use of chile peppers soon spread to the Middle East and throughout much of Europe.

Eventually chiles spread to North America — via Europe or the Caribbean; it’s not clear. Here, chile peppers weren’t an overnight sensation. Records dating to the Colonial days show that both George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, at Mount Vernon and Monticello respectively, grew a cayenne pepper of some type.

Starting seeds

Chile plants are slow to get going, so start pepper plants indoors a few weeks earlier than tomatoes. Sow the seeds from early February to March 15.

Sow several seeds six millimetres deep in peat pots filled with lightly moistened seed starting mix. Water well and place the pots in a well lit, warm area (20˚C) such as under fluorescent lights. To prevent the seedlings from damping off, keep the soil damp but not wet, and provide good air circulation around the plants. Feed the seedlings with half-strength water-soluble nitrogen fertilizer every two weeks. When seedlings are about 5 cm tall, thin to one plant per pot by cutting out the smaller ones. Once the plants are about 12 cm tall and the nighttime temperatures are above 17˚C, harden the plants off by slowly acclimatizing the peppers to the garden.

After two weeks, plant them in the garden. Peppers need full sun, rich soil (amended with compost or well-rotted manure) and good drainage. Allow 60 cm between plants. If the peppers are starting to produce flower buds, pinch them off and continue to do this for one to two weeks; this forces the plants to put their energy into growing leaves and roots. Mulch with 5 to 8 cm of organic matter. Mulch keeps weed growth down and maintains soil moisture. Stake varieties that grow taller than 60 cm. To avoid problems with cutworms (they can chew young seedlings off at the soil line) place 5-cm-tall cardboard collars around the new plants — with 2.5 cm below soil level and 2.5 cm above.

All types of chile peppers can be grown in containers. Large hybrids are best grown in large containers, such as a half wine barrel. Grow smaller, more compact ornamental peppers in 30-cm containers.

Keep the plants lightly moist, but not soggy. Pull any weeds if they appear. Feed the plants with an all-purpose, water-soluble fertilizer about six weeks after transplanting and again if the plants start to look pale or the leaves are small.

Diseases and pests

Chile peppers are generally quite healthy. Pests are an occasional problem. Tiny green aphids sometimes cluster on the tips of branches. In large numbers, they suck plant juices, which deform the leaves and steal energy from the plant. Aphids can also spread deadly viruses. A strong spray of water from the garden hose can knock aphids off the plants. Caterpillars destroy the fruits; hornworms eat both fruits and leaves.

Chile peppers are prone to a few virus diseases. The most common is tobacco mosaic virus, which causes mottled yellow leaves and misshapen fruits. There are no cures for viruses so the plants must be destroyed. Prevent the disease from spreading by controlling aphids.

Cautions

Capsaicin, an alkaloid compound unique to chile peppers, gives them their heat. It creates a pleasure/pain response in the mouth, but it burns the skin and eyes.

Always use caution when handling hot peppers. To protect your hands, use disposable latex gloves.

Harvesting

Most chiles are green when unripe and turn yellow, orange, red, or brown when fully ripe. Individual chiles are considered most flavourful at different stages. Harvest chiles once they feel firm and get a glossy sheen. Cut the fruit off with clippers, as the branches of pepper plants are brittle and break off readily.

— Theresa Forte is a local garden writer, photographer and speaker. You can reach her by calling 905-351-7540 or email theresa_forte@sympatico.ca.

Sampling of hot peppers

Cayenne: Long, curved peppers, thin wrinkled skin; generally green but can be yellow or purple; medium to high heat. Harvest red ripe; use fresh or dried.

Hot Cherry: Tomato-shaped, thick-walled green peppers; ripen to red; medium heat. They have a rich, sweet flavour.

Hungarian Wax/Banana: Long and conical, tapering to a point; medium thick walls; ripen yellow to red; mild heat.

Jalapeño: Short and stubby with thick meaty walls; deep green; medium to high heat.