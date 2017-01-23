PAC head told to keep cutting budget

Members of the city’s budget standing committee continued to ask staff to look for cuts Monday, with the performing arts centre and St. Catharines Transit told to sharpen their scissors.

FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre executive director Steve Solski presented a budget with a 20 per cent increase — a drop from the 32 per cent increase presented to the committee in December.

But committee members sent it back, telling Solski he had to get it down to the 12 per cent figure they requested the last time he stood in front of them.

“I can’t accept the 20 per cent increase on a new venue like this,” Mayor Walter Sendzik said. “There’s tough decisions that have to be made.”

On Monday, Solski presented the committee with a five-year forecast that showed the arts centre would cost taxpayers $1.55 million in 2017, compared to $1.3 million in 2016. It would then go forward with no increases, costing less than $1.55 million in 2018 to 2020.

But committee members doubted the strategy.

“It is an amazing venue but a 20 per cent increase year over year and then trying to show it’s going to be normalized almost at zero, I don’t think anyone in the corporate world would buy that, ever,” Sendzik said.

The committee previously heard that the centre’s costs have gone up and its revenue projections were lowered.

Solski said Monday the centre is coming out of its first year of operation and has done an amazing job bringing in as much revenue as it can.

He said he can come back with a 12 per cent number for the committee, but doubted how realistic it would be.

“We did our best effort at forecasting to normalize this venue at $1.5 million,” he said.

St. Catharines Transit was also asked during Monday’s meeting to bring back a lower proposed budget.

Transit presented a 7.5 per cent increase and was asked to bring a 2.1 per cent increase back.

The increase presented included a bump in the capital budget to $495,000 from $130,000 in 2016.

General manager Dave Sherlock said the transit commission used to have an annual capital budget of $1.3 million. He said large chunks of $650,000 were removed in each of 2007 and 2008 and that gutted the service in terms of its ability to do anything other than renew its fleet.

He said there’s been no capital investment from the city into public transit in the past four to five years.

“This is not drama, it’s true,” Sherlock said. “We’re one of the worst in Ontario and indeed in Canada in terms of capital investment from the municipality.”

The city’s draft budget is so far coming in with a 5.1 per cent increase. The city portion, combined with the Region and school board increases, would make the overall tax increase for median households in St. Catharines 3.71 per cent.

At last week’s budget meeting, committee members asked city staff to come back with reductions to the draft budget that would lead to an overall net 2.1 per cent increase.

City council is expected to vote on the budget at the end of February.

