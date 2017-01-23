Man arrested in Facebook harassment case

Change text size for the story

A St. Catharines man was arrested Monday after a woman reported getting explicit Facebook messages and telephone calls from an unknown male.

Niagara Regional Police said they launched an investigation in late December when they received the complaint about unwanted messages and harassing calls.

Police said they identified a suspect and executed a search warrant at his apartment on Friday.

Daniel Petrucci, 32, of St. Catharines was arrested Monday and charged with criminal harassment.