Fire chief says fire safety messaging goes unheard

Port Colborne Fire Chief Tom Cartwright shared an emotional plea about the importance of fire safety with council Monday night.

The number of calls about fires in the last month alone sits at 83, he said. That and the fire which took the lives of four people in December has spurred him to write to the Office of the Fire Marshal. He read what he wrote to council.

“Enough is enough. People are dying and significant proactive action needs to be done,” Cartwright read from the letter.

He wrote to the fire marshal about how fire safety is preached, but also how he feels there’s been a noticeable silence from the ones telling he and other municipal fire services to spread this message.

Media as well, he said, is lacking in fire safety messaging and typically only talks about the deaths instead of how to prevent them.

His frustration and sadness showed through his words and his tone of voice.

“Silence will not help us prevent these occurrences,” he said.

“I will be speaking very loudly about matters such as these and will be pushing as many buttons as it takes to make a difference.”

Cartwright said he sent the letter via e-mail to the office on Friday, and while he has heard back, he hasn’t heard back from as far high up as he’d like.

The brunt of his letter touches on how someone must care about the loss of life, the risk for emergency services, the pain and suffering and financial hardships that citizens and those who help them face.

After reading the letter, he said he hesitates to say that people don’t care, but it’s what it feels like from his perspective. Despite fire safety messaging that is put out there, people are still dying.

“We feel like we’re in a losing battle. We don’t seem to be gaining any ground. People aren’t listening to us. People don’t seem to care,” he said.

“They need to understand that they’re going to die in fires or we’re going to continue to drag people out of buildings if they don’t get on board with fire safety.”

This problem, he said, is not just a Port Colborne problem, but a provincial, if not federal, problem.

He said he’s proud of the way his crew members have handled what they’ve had to deal with, especially concerning the December fire. He commended the city, saying they have gone “above and beyond” to make sure the firefighters are getting the professional help they need to cope.

Council members expressed their gratitude for the service the fire personnel provide and vowed to stand behind Cartwright in this endeavour.

“Let’s create that network, get that message out, do the very best we can to make sure these events don’t happen again,” ward 2 Coun. Angie Desmarais said.

She said it’s time to help the fire department as much as they have helped the community.

The rest of council agreed that ensuring fire safety messaging was clear to residents is key and added it as a top agenda item to the strategic planning meeting for 2017.

